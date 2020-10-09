Should Bilal Maqsood name his pet bird Halime Sultan?

Do you own a pet and have named it something cool? If yes, you can definitely suggest something for musician Bilal Maqsood to name his cockatiel bird.

The singer posted a picture of his bird on Instagram and asked fans what he should call her.

“I’m thinking of calling her Halima Sultan! My family says no you can’t. What do you guys say?” he captioned the post.

Halime Sultan is a popular character in the Turkish historical series Dirilis Ertugrul , played by Esra Bilgic. Bilgic has garnered a fan following in Pakistan following the series’s broadcast on PTV.

The Strings front-man has been quite interactive on social media for the last few months. Throughout the lockdown, he kept his fans updated on his activities by sharing short videos and throwback pictures.

In June, Maqsood tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Speaking on SAMAA TV’s programme Naya Din on July 2, he shared how he spent time in isolation making music and drawing.

He said he has been working on a lot of music.

He also posted a short video on Instagram, playing his “new song” on the piano and shared its lyrics, written by his father Anwar Maqsood.