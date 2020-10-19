Monday, October 19, 2020  | 1 Rabiulawal, 1442
Bilal Maqsood plays Turkish tune for ‘Halime Sultan’

Posted: Oct 19, 2020
No one will love you like musician Bilal Maqsood loves his cockatiel bird. He even plays his bird’s favourite instrument for her.

“Trying to give my Halime a taste of her type of music!” the Dhani singer posted on Instagram with a video of him playing a Turkish tune on Baglama, a string instrument similar to Rabab.

He has finally taken to call her Halime, a character in the popular Turkish historical series Dirilis Ertugrul, played by Esra Bilgic. Earlier, he asked fans to suggest a name for his pet.

Related: Bilal Maqsood believes religious content should not be monetised

Maqsood also shared a photo of himself with the bird. It seems she has also become quite attached to him.

View this post on Instagram

🦜❤️

A post shared by Bilal Maqsood (@bilalxmaqsood) on Oct 17, 2020 at 9:57am PDT

The Strings front-man has been quite interactive on social media for the last few months. Throughout the lockdown, he kept his fans updated on his activities by sharing short videos and throwback pictures.   

In June, Maqsood tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Speaking on SAMAA TV’s programme Naya Din on July 2, he shared how he spent time in isolation making music and drawing.

He said he has been working on a lot of music.

He also posted a short video on Instagram, playing his “new song” on the piano and shared its lyrics, written by his father Anwar Maqsood.

