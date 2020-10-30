Asim Azhar celebrates birthday with mother, friends

Singer Asim Azhar celebrated his 24th birthday with close friends and family on Thursday.

Taking to Instagram, the singer thanked his fans for the warm birthday wishes and wrote, “Alhamdulillah. ♥️ Thank you to each & every one of you from the bottom of my heart. I love you guys,” said Azhar.

Earlier, Azhar took to social media to share that his new song Tasveer has been released. The song is accompanied by a video directed by Fahad Noor and lyrics by Imran Raza. The track reminisces about a kind of love that is never reciprocated. Azhar is reflecting about the sadness and despair of a lover.

Tasveer becomes the third song the singer has recently released. Tum Tum and Soneya were released in July.

Azhar started his career as a YouTube singer covering contemporary Western songs before becoming a popular name in the country.

The singer is the son of famous Pakistani veteran actress Gul-e-Rana.