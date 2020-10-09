Friday, October 9, 2020  | 20 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Asim Abbasi’s Churails is back on Zee5

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Asim Abbasi’s Churails is back on Zee5

Photo: Official Poster

Asim Abbasi’s web series Churails is back online in Pakistan. Earlier this week, Churails was removed for Pakistan-based viewers from Zee5 Global, an online platform that has been streaming the series since August 11.

The director Abbasi has tweeted the confirmation along with his clarification on the matter.

“The witches who wouldn’t burn, not for now, anyway. #Churails back on in Pakistan,” said Abbasi.

Abbasi quoted a Zee5 spokesperson and said that the show was taken off the platform in Pakistan in compliance with a directive that they had received.

“Our aim has always been to create content that resonates strongly with viewers across the globe. Churails has been a phenomenal success story for us and has been lauded and loved the world over,” said the director. “The show was taken off the platform in Pakistan purely in compliance with a directive that we received. We have now addressed the matter and reinstated the show on our platform. “

“We have yesterday also launched the trailer of our next Zindagi Original ‘Ek Jhoothi Love Story’, which we hope will go on to be hugely loved by our audiences,” concluded Abbasi.

Related: Get to know Pakistan’s most wanted Churails

The show had been streaming since August but was reportedly pulled down a few weeks ago after a clip from the series went viral on Twitter.

The viral clip features one of the characters, Sherry, played by veteran actor Hina Khawaja Hayat, talking about a sexual act and how she had to give sexual favours to get a job. The clip has been termed ‘vulgar’ by many on social media.

Meanwhile, others argued that the scene showed the ugliest of things young women have to go through at workplaces.

Speaking about Zee5 removing the series, Abbasi had said he saw it coming but he was disappointed.

Related: Churails trailer gives Pakistan the heroines it deserves

Abbasi condemned the decision in a series of tweets on Wednesday. He felt it would discourage working and aspiring actors and technicians who had hoped the digital platform would be their saviour.

The show aims to challenge the hypocrisy of patriarchal societies that vanquish women and their rights. The storyline also covers issues including child abuse, sexism, and domination along with class and racial lines.

The cast is led by Sarwat Gilani, Nimra Bucha, Mehar Bano, and Yasra Rizvi for this power-packed narrative.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Asim Abbasi Churails Zee5
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
REPLUG: Get to know Pakistan's most wanted Churails
REPLUG: Get to know Pakistan’s most wanted Churails
Sanjay Dutt's viral picture after cancer treatment worries fans
Sanjay Dutt’s viral picture after cancer treatment worries fans
Zee5 removes Churails for Pakistan audience
Zee5 removes Churails for Pakistan audience
Sirine Jahangir first British-Pakistani to reach Britain’s Got Talent semifinals
Sirine Jahangir first British-Pakistani to reach Britain’s Got Talent semifinals
Anoushey Ashraf comes to viral teen Nimra Ali's defence
Anoushey Ashraf comes to viral teen Nimra Ali’s defence
The nominees for Lux Style Awards 2020 are out!
The nominees for Lux Style Awards 2020 are out!
Adnan Siddiqui visits Ertugrul Ghazi’s tomb in Turkey
Adnan Siddiqui visits Ertugrul Ghazi’s tomb in Turkey
Sheheryar Munawar shares details of recovery after bike accident
Sheheryar Munawar shares details of recovery after bike accident
Sonam Kapoor shares her PCOS diet to help girls
Sonam Kapoor shares her PCOS diet to help girls
Sanam Chauhdry, husband welcome baby boy
Sanam Chauhdry, husband welcome baby boy
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.