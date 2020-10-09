Asim Abbasi’s Churails is back on Zee5

Asim Abbasi’s web series Churails is back online in Pakistan. Earlier this week, Churails was removed for Pakistan-based viewers from Zee5 Global, an online platform that has been streaming the series since August 11.

The director Abbasi has tweeted the confirmation along with his clarification on the matter.

“The witches who wouldn’t burn, not for now, anyway. #Churails back on in Pakistan,” said Abbasi.

The witches who wouldn’t burn.💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾 not for for now, anyway. #Churails back on in Pakistan. https://t.co/u5DNaic958 — Asim Abbasi (@IllicitusProduc) October 9, 2020

Abbasi quoted a Zee5 spokesperson and said that the show was taken off the platform in Pakistan in compliance with a directive that they had received.

“Our aim has always been to create content that resonates strongly with viewers across the globe. Churails has been a phenomenal success story for us and has been lauded and loved the world over,” said the director. “The show was taken off the platform in Pakistan purely in compliance with a directive that we received. We have now addressed the matter and reinstated the show on our platform. “

The show was taken off the platform in Pakistan purely in compliance with a directive that we received. We have now addressed the matter and reinstated the show on our platform. (2) — Asim Abbasi (@IllicitusProduc) October 9, 2020

“We have yesterday also launched the trailer of our next Zindagi Original ‘Ek Jhoothi Love Story’, which we hope will go on to be hugely loved by our audiences,” concluded Abbasi.

Related: Get to know Pakistan’s most wanted Churails

The show had been streaming since August but was reportedly pulled down a few weeks ago after a clip from the series went viral on Twitter.

The viral clip features one of the characters, Sherry, played by veteran actor Hina Khawaja Hayat, talking about a sexual act and how she had to give sexual favours to get a job. The clip has been termed ‘vulgar’ by many on social media.

Meanwhile, others argued that the scene showed the ugliest of things young women have to go through at workplaces.

Speaking about Zee5 removing the series, Abbasi had said he saw it coming but he was disappointed.

Related: Churails trailer gives Pakistan the heroines it deserves

Abbasi condemned the decision in a series of tweets on Wednesday. He felt it would discourage working and aspiring actors and technicians who had hoped the digital platform would be their saviour.

The show aims to challenge the hypocrisy of patriarchal societies that vanquish women and their rights. The storyline also covers issues including child abuse, sexism, and domination along with class and racial lines.

The cast is led by Sarwat Gilani, Nimra Bucha, Mehar Bano, and Yasra Rizvi for this power-packed narrative.

