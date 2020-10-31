Armeena Khan yells at people for not wearing masks

Actor Armeena Rana Khan is not happy with Pakistanis ignoring the COVID-19 precautionary measures.

Coronavirus cases are steadily rising in the country as a second wave has hit Pakistan. The country reported 1,078 new cases of the coronavirus on Friday, the highest single-day total since July, taking the country’s toll to 332,186. People are instructed to wear masks when leaving their houses and follow all safety guidelines.

“Okay, I literally had to yell at these guys (five of them) who tried getting into the elevator with me without masks,” Khan wrote on Twitter. “I left the space myself, told them off (much to my surprise) and took the stairs instead. Such people can end up killing others if asymptomatic.”

Khan shared with fans that she had her COVID-19 test done as part of the standard operating procedure before boarding a plane, and doesn’t have any symptoms.

The Janaan star wrapped up shooting for her upcoming drama Mohabatein Chahatein and is excited for her fans to watch it.

“And it’s a wrap! Omg! I’m so, so proud of this team,” she posted on Instagram. “We worked hard for months together and what you’re going to see on screen wouldn’t have been possible without each and everyone here. Thank you all! You have a piece of my heart.”

Based on a script penned by writer Samira Fazal, Mohabatein Chahatein is directed by Ali Hasan and stars Khan, Hira Mani and Junaid Khan. It starts from November 3 on HUM TV.

Several celebrities including Yasir Nawaz, Nida Yasir, Naveed Raza, Abrarul Haq, Noaman Sami, Alizey Shah, Rubina Ashraf, Bilal Maqsood, and Alyzeh Gabol had contracted the virus too. Recently, actor Usman Mukhtar also tested positive for the coronavirus and asked fans to pray for his speedy recovery.