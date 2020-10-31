Saturday, October 31, 2020  | 13 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
Entertainment

Armeena Khan yells at people for not wearing masks

Actor wants people to take SOPs seriously

Posted: Oct 31, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA
Posted: Oct 31, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Armeena Khan yells at people for not wearing masks

Photo: File

Actor Armeena Rana Khan is not happy with Pakistanis ignoring the COVID-19 precautionary measures.

Coronavirus cases are steadily rising in the country as a second wave has hit Pakistan. The country reported 1,078 new cases of the coronavirus on Friday, the highest single-day total since July, taking the country’s toll to 332,186. People are instructed to wear masks when leaving their houses and follow all safety guidelines.

“Okay, I literally had to yell at these guys (five of them) who tried getting into the elevator with me without masks,” Khan wrote on Twitter. “I left the space myself, told them off (much to my surprise) and took the stairs instead. Such people can end up killing others if asymptomatic.”

Related: Armeena Khan shares a page from her COVID-19 diary

Khan shared with fans that she had her COVID-19 test done as part of the standard operating procedure before boarding a plane, and doesn’t have any symptoms.

The Janaan star wrapped up shooting for her upcoming drama Mohabatein Chahatein and is excited for her fans to watch it.

“And it’s a wrap! Omg! I’m so, so proud of this team,” she posted on Instagram. “We worked hard for months together and what you’re going to see on screen wouldn’t have been possible without each and everyone here. Thank you all! You have a piece of my heart.”

Based on a script penned by writer Samira Fazal, Mohabatein Chahatein is directed by Ali Hasan and stars Khan, Hira Mani and Junaid Khan. It starts from November 3 on HUM TV.

Celebrities who suffered from COVID

Several celebrities including Yasir Nawaz, Nida Yasir, Naveed Raza, Abrarul Haq, Noaman Sami, Alizey Shah, Rubina Ashraf, Bilal Maqsood, and Alyzeh Gabol had contracted the virus too. Recently, actor Usman Mukhtar also tested positive for the coronavirus and asked fans to pray for his speedy recovery.

RELATED STORIES

