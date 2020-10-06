Anoushey Ashraf comes to viral teen Nimra Ali’s defence

Talk show host Anoushey Ashraf criticised the social media trolls targeting Nimra Ali, a teenage girl who has been become a social media sensation with her chirpy interviews.

Ali became an instant internet sensation after her interview to Channel 42 on YouTube where she was over the moon for being interviewed.

This is earned her dozens of fans but also drew criticism from people who say that her talkative nature isn’t cute but a headache. Such comments were also seen in an Instagram video where Ali was being interview by Nida Yasir of ARY Digital.

In the clip, Ali got emotional speaking about her father’s death and the love between her parents.

Ashraf, however, did not have any of it. “If you have nothing nice to say, don’t say at all,” Ashraf said, telling the trolls to stand down.

Ashraf said she had to step in because the hate was becoming too much to handle for Ali, adding that expressing hatred reflected the inner turmoil of people.