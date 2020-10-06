Tuesday, October 6, 2020  | 17 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Anoushey Ashraf comes to viral teen Nimra Ali’s defence

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Anoushey Ashraf comes to viral teen Nimra Ali’s defence

Photo: SAMAA Digital

Talk show host Anoushey Ashraf criticised the social media trolls targeting Nimra Ali, a teenage girl who has been become a social media sensation with her chirpy interviews.

Ali became an instant internet sensation after her interview to Channel 42 on YouTube where she was over the moon for being interviewed.

This is earned her dozens of fans but also drew criticism from people who say that her talkative nature isn’t cute but a headache. Such comments were also seen in an Instagram video where Ali was being interview by Nida Yasir of ARY Digital.

In the clip, Ali got emotional speaking about her father’s death and the love between her parents.

Ashraf, however, did not have any of it. “If you have nothing nice to say, don’t say at all,” Ashraf said, telling the trolls to stand down.

Ashraf said she had to step in because the hate was becoming too much to handle for Ali, adding that expressing hatred reflected the inner turmoil of people.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Anoushey Ashraf nimra ali
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Anoushey Ashraf comes to Nimra Ali's defence, nimra ali viral girl, nimra ali interview, anoushey ashraf instagram, nimra ali ary digital, nida yasir ary digital,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Renowned comedian Mirza Shahi passes away in Karachi
Renowned comedian Mirza Shahi passes away in Karachi
Sanjay Dutt's viral picture after cancer treatment worries fans
Sanjay Dutt’s viral picture after cancer treatment worries fans
Sirine Jahangir first British-Pakistani to reach Britain’s Got Talent semifinals
Sirine Jahangir first British-Pakistani to reach Britain’s Got Talent semifinals
The nominees for Lux Style Awards 2020 are out!
The nominees for Lux Style Awards 2020 are out!
Watch: Norwegian dance group grooves to Abrarul Haq's Nach Panjaban
Watch: Norwegian dance group grooves to Abrarul Haq’s Nach Panjaban
Adnan Siddiqui visits Ertugrul Ghazi’s tomb in Turkey
Adnan Siddiqui visits Ertugrul Ghazi’s tomb in Turkey
Sajal Aly, Ahad Raza's new photo was worth the wait
Sajal Aly, Ahad Raza’s new photo was worth the wait
Mirzapur Season 2: Guddu, Golu are out for revenge
Mirzapur Season 2: Guddu, Golu are out for revenge
Sonam Kapoor shares her PCOS diet to help girls
Sonam Kapoor shares her PCOS diet to help girls
Newcomer Iman Vellani to be Marvel Studios’ first Muslim hero
Newcomer Iman Vellani to be Marvel Studios’ first Muslim hero
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.