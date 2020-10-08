Amna Ilyas wants fellow celebrities to stop endorsing fairness creams

Actor Amna Ilyas wants to change Pakistani society’s belief that fair skin is a beauty standard and wants other celebrities to do the same.

She urged fellow celebrities to stop promoting fairness creams that reinforce unfair standards of beauty.

“My fellow colleagues in the industry, time for promoting fairness creams for the sake of money and greed has long passed,” she wrote in a tweet. “Our influence as public figures is meant to make others feel beautiful, not less beautiful. Shame on everyone who still subscribes to this way of thinking!”

Last year, the Zinda Bhaag star opened up about the unkind and discriminatory attitudes of people in the media industry towards artists who do not match its beauty standards.

“Makeup artists applied a two-tone lighter foundation on me when I was doing shoots for lawn dresses,” she said in an interview with BBC Urdu.

The actor revealed that she was shocked when a director said: “Amna’s skin tone is not matching other people in the frame.”

Amna said she was taken aback by the comment, questioning how two people’s skin tones could match when they have different complexions.

“I did an advertisement for a fairness cream, but I decided that is not who I am and I wasn’t comfortable doing it,” she said, adding that she used beauty creams in the past, but has now realised it wasn’t okay.

“My dark skin won’t be the reason I fall. No matter the shackles of colonisation or the microaggressions, I’ll set my goals and achieve them all,” Ilyas posted on Instagram.

She was last seen in the movie Baaji, and is currently gearing up for theatre play Un Kahi, which is based on the 1982 PTV drama of the same name. The play will be directed by Dawar Mehmood.