HOME > Entertainment

Who is Amna Ilyas ‘falling in love’ with?

Posted: Oct 23, 2020
Posted: Oct 23, 2020
Who is Amna Ilyas ‘falling in love’ with?

It has been speculated that actor Amna Ilyas and director Dawar Mehmood are dating, but the duo have always denied the rumours.

Ilyas recently shared a candid photo of herself while letting fans know that she’s ‘falling in love’.

Related: Amna Ilyas addresses uproar against her after body shaming remarks

Commenting on the picture, Mehmood wrote “already in love.” A week ago, he shared a photo of them cutting a cake on Ilyas’s birthday.

“Comic timing, expressions, emotions, she nails it to the core! One of the finest actors I’ve worked with by far,” he wrote. “But agar shakal bhi utnee hee achee ho toh kya baat hai [if only your face was as great as your talent],” he teased.

Earlier, the duo uploaded a video on Instagram addressing the speculations. Ilyas particularly asked people to stop spreading rumours.  “The thing is very simple, I don’t have any boyfriend but he has a lot of girlfriends. The poor man is receiving death threats from all over Pakistan,” she said.

In September, it was reported that Ilyas and Mehmood had already tied the knot.

Ilyas is set to feature in upcoming play Ankahi. Directed by Mehmood, it’s a theatre adaptation of writer Haseena Moin’s 1982 drama of the same name.

Tell us what you think:

