Thursday, October 15, 2020
HOME > Entertainment

Amna Ilyas under fire for ‘body shaming’ former Pakistani model

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 30 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 30 mins ago
Amna Ilyas under fire for ‘body shaming’ former Pakistani model

Collage: SAMAA Digital

Model Amna Ilyas, who’s been vocal against discrimination based on a person’s complexion and weight, is being labelled “a hypocrite” by many after an old video of her surfaced on social media.

In the video, Ilyas and model Sadaf Kanwal are playing a game on a talk show where they have to guess the name of a person with hints through hand gestures.

Kanwal had to guess Aaminah Haq‘s name. Ilyas made gestures of a chubby person. Kanwal then exclaimed: “Moti ho gyi hai? Aamina Haq? (Has she now gotten fat? Is it Aamina Haq)”

Even the show host and fashion designer, HSY, was appalled. “Oh my God,” he said slowly.

Ilyas very recently asked her colleagues to stop promoting fairness creams that reinforce unfair standards of beauty.

Her fans claim that Ilyas is being a hypocrite for doing the opposite of what she endorses.

However, she believes she hasn’t done anything wrong. As the trolling increases, the model posted a video on her Instagram where she says that she has never been a hypocrite, before closing her car’s windows.

She turned off the comments for the posts.

