Sunday, October 11, 2020  | 22 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan writes about his ‘greatest gift’ on 78th birthday

SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 11, 2020
Photo: AFP

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan is celebrating his 78th birthday today (Sunday).

The veteran actor took to social media to talk about the “greatest gift” he has received on his special day: love from his fans.

“Your generosity and love [is] the greatest gift for me for the 11th. I cannot possibly ask for more,” the star wrote.

As the actor celebrates his birthday, his fans and other actors from the industry bombarded him with wishes on Twitter and Instagram. Following this #AmitabhBachchan also started trending on Twitter.

For the last few months, Bachchan has been sharing updates from the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12. He had started working on the season in May but took a break in July when he was diagnosed with the coronavirus.

The star was recently seen in Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana. His upcoming projects include Brahmastra, alongside Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor and Chehre, alongside Emraan Hashmi.

Amitabh Bachchan birthday
 




