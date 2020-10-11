Amitabh Bachchan writes about his ‘greatest gift’ on 78th birthday

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan is celebrating his 78th birthday today (Sunday).

The veteran actor took to social media to talk about the “greatest gift” he has received on his special day: love from his fans.

“Your generosity and love [is] the greatest gift for me for the 11th. I cannot possibly ask for more,” the star wrote.

T 3687 – .. your generosity and love be the greatest gift for me for the 11th .. I cannot possibly ask for more ..🙏 pic.twitter.com/Val1wZCMNh — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 10, 2020

As the actor celebrates his birthday, his fans and other actors from the industry bombarded him with wishes on Twitter and Instagram. Following this #AmitabhBachchan also started trending on Twitter.

Sir, it will be another 100 years,

(or maybe never) that the world sees a human being like you. Too much to say, too much learn, but for now, HAPPY BDAY SIR. Health and Happiness to you 💕 @SrBachchan #AmitabhBachchan pic.twitter.com/Fyoj4HxOmc — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) October 11, 2020

Happy Birthday Amit ji. Wishing you good health and happiness always ✨ @SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/jDJUazbOXK — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) October 11, 2020

Many happy returns of the day dear Amitji. Prayers and best wishes for a great year ahead Sir 🎂@SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/joqUulMPUy — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) October 11, 2020

From being your fan (will always be) to having the privilege of sharing screen space with you. It’s been like a surreal experience just knowing you. Your aura & persona still leave me awestruck. Wish you great health, love, & success always. Happy birthday, @SrBachchan!

Love you! pic.twitter.com/TYENm0kqpS — SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) October 11, 2020

Wishing you a very happy birthday Amitabh sir. May God bless you with good health and happiness. Have a great day. 🎂 @SrBachchan — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 11, 2020

For the last few months, Bachchan has been sharing updates from the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12. He had started working on the season in May but took a break in July when he was diagnosed with the coronavirus.

The star was recently seen in Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana. His upcoming projects include Brahmastra, alongside Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor and Chehre, alongside Emraan Hashmi.