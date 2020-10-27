Amitabh Bachchan has not been hospitalised, confirms Abhishek Bachchan

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan has dismissed reports of his father actor Amitabh Bachchan being hospitalised.

According to News18, the reports suggested that the legendary actor has been hospitalised after suffering an injury and was receiving treatment since Saturday.

Bachchan spoke to Bollywood Hungama and expressed his wonder at such reports. “I ask, because he’s sitting right in front of me. That must be his duplicate in the hospital.”

The actor himself confirmed to the publication and said, “He was fine.”

In July, the Bachchan family, including Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law, actor Aishwarya Rai, and granddaughter Aaradhya tested positive for coronavirus and were hospitalised.

In August, the actor was discharged after finishing quarantine. Other family members recovered as well.

They were the highest-profile family in India to contract the virus.