HOME > Entertainment

Ameer Gilani releases Sabaat to thank fans

The music video is directed by his co-star Usman Mukhtar

Posted: Oct 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Ameer Gilani releases Sabaat to thank fans

Photo: Screengrab courtesy Ameer Gilani

Sabaat star Ameer Gilani has released a song as a tribute to his debut drama.

Composed and written by Gilani, the song is titled Sabaat and has been produced by Sarmad Ghafoor.

The music video, featuring Gilani himself, is directed by his co-star Usman Mukhtar and has been shot in Islamabad.  

Mere pyaray doston, mein bata nahi sakta ke aap ka pyaar kitna special hai. Mein ne koshish ki hai ke likh ke bayaan karoon [My dear friends, I can’t express how special your love is. I have tried to express it by writing this],” he wrote on Instagram. “I’m sure this represents the feeling of the entire team.”

Related: Sabaat’s Usman Mukhtar has tested positive for COVID-19

He added that the song is a token of thanks from the team of Sabaat.  

“Ameer! This is so good!” his co-star Mawra Hocane wrote in the comments.

The last episode of the popular drama was aired on October 25 on Hum TV. Based on strong female characters, the show reflects issues related to class differences, jealousy and also touches upon the topic of mental health. 

Penned by Kashif Anwar and directed by Shehzad Kashmiri, the drama stars Sarah Khan, Hocane, Mukhtar, and Gilani.

Ameer Gilani Sabaat Usman Mukhtar
 
