HOME > Entertainment

Amanat Ali, Shaan Shahid come together for patriotic song

It's titled 'Tairay ishq dai char gaye Rang watna'

Posted: Oct 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Amanat Ali, Shaan Shahid come together for patriotic song

Photo: SAMAA Digital

Pakistani singer Shafqat Amanat Ali and actor Shaan Shahid are busy these days preparing “a love song for the country”.

On Twitter, Shahid revealed that he’s the lyricist of the patriotic song while Ali has sung it. He hasn’t, however, told fans when the song will be released.

The song is titled ‘Tairay ishq dai char gaye Rang watna’.

Shahid also tagged Prime Minister Imran Khan in his post, whom he has supported on many occasions in the past and even called him “Pakistan’s last hope”.

He explained that he wants to revive passion for patriotism in the Pakistani youth through music and poetry.

Earlier, Shahid lashed out at the PTV for producing low-quality content and asked the state-owned channel to up its game.

In an interview with Arab News, he said the government could not control the content of private television channels, but that programmers on PTV should ‘wake up and do their jobs.’

“These are private channels. You can’t control the content of private channels. They will make what they think is right,” he said. “But you’ve got a channel that’s beyond satellite and that’s PTV.”

shaan shahid shafqat amanat ali
 
