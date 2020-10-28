Amanat Ali, Shaan Shahid come together for patriotic song

Pakistani singer Shafqat Amanat Ali and actor Shaan Shahid are busy these days preparing “a love song for the country”.

On Twitter, Shahid revealed that he’s the lyricist of the patriotic song while Ali has sung it. He hasn’t, however, told fans when the song will be released.

The song is titled ‘Tairay ishq dai char gaye Rang watna’.

Shahid also tagged Prime Minister Imran Khan in his post, whom he has supported on many occasions in the past and even called him “Pakistan’s last hope”.

The love for 🇵🇰 runs in my veins ..it mixes in the ink of my pen and spreads in voice of our legends . A love song for the country written by #shaanshahid and sung by #shafqatAmanatAli coming soon. Tairay ishq dai char gaye Rang watna🇵🇰#brandpakistan @ImranKhanPTI pic.twitter.com/pm3lQJ607B — Shaan Shahid (@mshaanshahid) October 27, 2020

He explained that he wants to revive passion for patriotism in the Pakistani youth through music and poetry.

The love for the motherland is not framed ,to bring the passion of patriotism in the youth is not alluring them but bringing the fire back in their hearts by the power of music and poetry .. the state of Pakistan wants each of us to be a Pakistani not slaves… respect our own🇵🇰 — Shaan Shahid (@mshaanshahid) October 28, 2020

Earlier, Shahid lashed out at the PTV for producing low-quality content and asked the state-owned channel to up its game.

In an interview with Arab News, he said the government could not control the content of private television channels, but that programmers on PTV should ‘wake up and do their jobs.’

“These are private channels. You can’t control the content of private channels. They will make what they think is right,” he said. “But you’ve got a channel that’s beyond satellite and that’s PTV.”