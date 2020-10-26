Monday, October 26, 2020  | 8 Rabiulawal, 1442
Entertainment

Ali Zafar nominated Namal Knowledge City ambassador

Posted: Oct 26, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Ali Zafar nominated Namal Knowledge City ambassador

Photo: Ali Zafar/ Twitter

Prime Minister Imran Khan has appointed singer-turned-actor Ali Zafar as an ambassador for Namal Knowledge City.

The singer took to Twitter to announce the news to his fans. He said that he is honoured to be nominated.

“Honoured to be nominated ambassador to the first & biggest knowledge city in Pakistan “Namal Knowledge City” envisioned by the honourable Prime Minister Imran Khan designed by Tony Ashai. Knowledge is key for the development of a country and its people,” said Zafar.

The prime minister also shared on Monday the master plan of his “dream knowledge city”, the major construction of which is expected to end by 2027.

On Saturday, PM Khan attended a groundbreaking ceremony of Namal Knowledge City phase I in Mianwali.

The premier envisions Namal Knowledge City as a centre of academic excellence for the marginalized population residing in remote areas.

According to its website, it is the first project of its kind in the country “bringing together knowledge workers from all over the world to constitute one of Pakistan’s largest consortiums to acquire, create, disseminate, and utilize knowledge”.

Ali Zafar Imran Khan Namal Knowledge City
 
