Ali Zafar nominated Namal Knowledge City ambassador

Prime Minister Imran Khan has appointed singer-turned-actor Ali Zafar as an ambassador for Namal Knowledge City.

The singer took to Twitter to announce the news to his fans. He said that he is honoured to be nominated.

“Honoured to be nominated ambassador to the first & biggest knowledge city in Pakistan “Namal Knowledge City” envisioned by the honourable Prime Minister Imran Khan designed by Tony Ashai. Knowledge is key for the development of a country and its people,” said Zafar.

Honoured to be nominated ambassador to the first & biggest knowledge city in Pakistan “Namal Knowledge City” envisioned by the honourable Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI designed by @tonyashai. Knowledge is key for the development of a country and its people. pic.twitter.com/ttQn4cuyA0 — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) October 25, 2020

The prime minister also shared on Monday the master plan of his “dream knowledge city”, the major construction of which is expected to end by 2027.

The Master Plan of my dream to build Pakistan’s first knowledge city. pic.twitter.com/uxZKAUGFzc — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) October 26, 2020

On Saturday, PM Khan attended a groundbreaking ceremony of Namal Knowledge City phase I in Mianwali.

The premier envisions Namal Knowledge City as a centre of academic excellence for the marginalized population residing in remote areas.

According to its website, it is the first project of its kind in the country “bringing together knowledge workers from all over the world to constitute one of Pakistan’s largest consortiums to acquire, create, disseminate, and utilize knowledge”.