Entertainment

Ali Zafar defamation case: Iffat Omar, two others granted bail

Posted: Oct 12, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Ali Zafar defamation case: Iffat Omar, two others granted bail

Photo: Ali Zafar/Facebook

A sessions court in Lahore extended on Monday the interim bail of actor and talk show host Iffat Omar and two others in the Ali Zafar defamation case for two weeks.

While hearing their bail petitions, the court instructed the FIA to complete its investigation soon.

Omar said in the application that she is innocent.

On September 28, singer Ali Zafar filed an FIR against Meesha Shafi, and eight others for defaming him on social media.

The FIR was registered by the FIA Cyber Crime Wing. It names Shafi, Iffat Omar, Ali Gul Pir, Humna Raza, Leena Ghani, Fariya Ayub, Maham Javaid, Syed Faizan Raza, and Haseeemuz Zaman.

They have been booked under Section 20 (Offences against the dignity of a natural person) of the PECA and Section 109 (Punishment of abetment) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

“Some persons are using Twitter, Facebook and Instagram account uploading defamatory posts and doing his [Zafar’s] character assassination on social media to damage his reput in society,” according to the FIR.

Related: Court stays Meesha Shafi’s defamation case against Ali Zafar

He said that Meesha used her Twitter account to post derogatory remarks and false allegations against the complainant on April 19, 2018.

In April 2018, Shafi took to Twitter to accuse Zafar of physically harassing her on ‘more than one occasion.’ “This happened to me despite the fact that I am an empowered, accomplished woman who is known for speaking her mind,” she said. In response, Zafar filed a defamation suit against Shafi.

He denied the allegations and wants her to pay restitution for the damage to his reputation and leveling false allegations against him.

Since then the two have been engaged in a legal battle.

RELATED STORIES

MOST READ
