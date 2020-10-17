Saturday, October 17, 2020  | 28 Safar, 1442
Entertainment

Ali Gul Pir blames chickens for soaring egg prices

Photo: SAMAA Digital

Ali Gul Pir, a Pakistani rapper famous for his mimicries of big names, recently trolled Prime Minister Imran Khan in a sarcastic video for soaring egg prices.

Referring to PM Khan’s 2018 “great plan” of alleviating poverty by providing eggs and chickens to rural women to start their own poultry businesses, Ali captioned the video: “PM’s plan to help the chickens. The reason why eggs cost Rs160 a dozen now.”

In another tweet, Ali wrote: “It’s obviously the chickens’ fault. They forgot how [the] PM helped them, now they are selling eggs for so much money.”

Besides Ali, former Balochistan chief minister Aslam Khan Raisani, also made an interesting remark on the rising prices of eggs.

“Eggs are expensive because the chickens are corrupt,” he tweeted.

PM Khan had proposed the plan in a 2018 speech that marked his government’s first 100 days.

“I am proposing a plan which doesn’t require billions of dollars,” the PM had said. “The project has been experimented with. If we provide rural women with injections to increase the chickens’ protein intake, these women will have more chickens and eggs to sell. This is a way to uplift the poor.”

His “chicken and egg” plan received severe backlash and he had to defend it on Twitter two days later, citing a similar recommendation from billionaire Bill Gates.

“For the colonised minds when desis talk about chickens combating poverty they get mocked, but when ‘walaitis’ talk about desi chicken and poverty it’s brilliance!” he said.

