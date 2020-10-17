Ali Gul Pir blames chickens for soaring egg prices

Ali Gul Pir, a Pakistani rapper famous for his mimicries of big names, recently trolled Prime Minister Imran Khan in a sarcastic video for soaring egg prices.

Referring to PM Khan’s 2018 “great plan” of alleviating poverty by providing eggs and chickens to rural women to start their own poultry businesses, Ali captioned the video: “PM’s plan to help the chickens. The reason why eggs cost Rs160 a dozen now.”

PM’s plans to help chickens. The reason why one dozen of eggs cost 160 rupees now #inflation #imrankhan #andaykafundaaa🐣 #politicaldubs pic.twitter.com/YAON5Mx5Sn — Ali Gul Pir (@Aligulpir) October 15, 2020

In another tweet, Ali wrote: “It’s obviously the chickens’ fault. They forgot how [the] PM helped them, now they are selling eggs for so much money.”

It’s obviously the chickens fault. They forgot how PM helped them, now they are selling their eggs for so much money #ShameOnDesiMurghi — Ali Gul Pir (@Aligulpir) October 15, 2020

Besides Ali, former Balochistan chief minister Aslam Khan Raisani, also made an interesting remark on the rising prices of eggs.

“Eggs are expensive because the chickens are corrupt,” he tweeted.

PM Khan had proposed the plan in a 2018 speech that marked his government’s first 100 days.

“I am proposing a plan which doesn’t require billions of dollars,” the PM had said. “The project has been experimented with. If we provide rural women with injections to increase the chickens’ protein intake, these women will have more chickens and eggs to sell. This is a way to uplift the poor.”

نوآبادیات سے متاثر (غلامانہ) ذہنوں کو مرغبانی کے ذریعے غربت کے خاتمے کا خیال مضحکہ خیز دکھائی دیتا ہے مگر جب "گورے" دیسی مرغیوں (مرغبانی) کے ذریعے غربت مٹانے کی بات کرتے ہیں تو اسے "خیالِ نادر" قرار دیکر یہ عش عش کراٹھتے ہیں۔ https://t.co/aiUr29iO0f — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 1, 2018

His “chicken and egg” plan received severe backlash and he had to defend it on Twitter two days later, citing a similar recommendation from billionaire Bill Gates.

“For the colonised minds when desis talk about chickens combating poverty they get mocked, but when ‘walaitis’ talk about desi chicken and poverty it’s brilliance!” he said.