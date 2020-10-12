Monday, October 12, 2020  | 23 Safar, 1442
HOME > Entertainment

Watch: Fan charms Aima Baig by singing her hit song

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Watch: Fan charms Aima Baig by singing her hit song

Photo: @aima_baig_official/Instagram

Pakistani singer Aima Baig can’t get over a teen girl who did a cover of her famous song Kalabaaz Dil in front of her.

In an Instagram video, Baig could be seen smiling in awe as she saw her fan hit all the right notes.

Baig couldn’t help but sing along.

On the other hand, her fan, Nehaal Naseem, is not unknown to the world of music. She’s a social media personality who posts covers of famous songs.

On Instagram alone, Naseem has over 22,000 followers and recently posted her covers of Atif Aslam’s hit song Aadat and Korean band BTS’ Dynamite.

