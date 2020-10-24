Saturday, October 24, 2020  | 6 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Aijaz Aslam has a question for PM Imran Khan

Reporting | - Posted: Oct 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 8 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 8 hours ago
Aijaz Aslam has a question for PM Imran Khan

Photo: SAMAA Digital

Like all of us, Pakistani entertainment stars are also concerned about the fluctuating prices of everyday commodities in the country.

Actor Aijaz Aslam has also expressed his concerns to Prime Minister Imran Khan about rising inflation in the country. Tagging the premier in a tweet, he shared that a week ago, he bought fruit at one-third the price and the rates were again “back to normal” in days later.

“Last week I went to the fruit shop, there was an excise raid and they asked customers to pay according to the rate list they posted and I got the fruit in 1/3 price, when I went again yesterday it was back to normal, does it mean muk mukka [a done deal],” he tweeted.

Related: 50 crore: Aijaz Aslam responds to plagiarism accusations

The PTI-led government has been criticised for its inconsistent policies by people on social media. In June, actor Fahad Mustafa also posed a question to the premier.

“Sir I know running a country is not an easy job but what happened to yeh koi rocket science nahi [it’s not a rocket science],” he tweeted. “You kept telling us that when you were in the opposition.”

He then asked the PM if he had made the right decision to vote for him.

On October 10, the premier took notice of the price hike and promised that the government will use all of its resources to bring down food prices in the country.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Aijaz Aslam Imran Khan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Hania Aamir gets in trouble for using an Instagram filter
Hania Aamir gets in trouble for using an Instagram filter
Umair Jaswal, Sana Javed tie the knot
Umair Jaswal, Sana Javed tie the knot
50 crore: Aijaz Aslam responds to plagiarism accusations
50 crore: Aijaz Aslam responds to plagiarism accusations
Shahid Afridi forgot his 20th wedding anniversary
Shahid Afridi forgot his 20th wedding anniversary
Mehwish Hayat has a new celebrity crush
Mehwish Hayat has a new celebrity crush
Why are Pakistani male celebrities wearing nail polish?
Why are Pakistani male celebrities wearing nail polish?
Imran Abbas plays game of pool with Ertugrul actor
Imran Abbas plays game of pool with Ertugrul actor
Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad's teaser an action-packed, thrilling ride
Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad’s teaser an action-packed, thrilling ride
Pakistani celebrities condemn sloganeering at Quaid's mausoleum
Pakistani celebrities condemn sloganeering at Quaid’s mausoleum
Mansha Pasha celebrates her birthday with Jibran Nasir
Mansha Pasha celebrates her birthday with Jibran Nasir
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.