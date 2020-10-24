Aijaz Aslam has a question for PM Imran Khan

Like all of us, Pakistani entertainment stars are also concerned about the fluctuating prices of everyday commodities in the country.

Actor Aijaz Aslam has also expressed his concerns to Prime Minister Imran Khan about rising inflation in the country. Tagging the premier in a tweet, he shared that a week ago, he bought fruit at one-third the price and the rates were again “back to normal” in days later.

“Last week I went to the fruit shop, there was an excise raid and they asked customers to pay according to the rate list they posted and I got the fruit in 1/3 price, when I went again yesterday it was back to normal, does it mean muk mukka [a done deal],” he tweeted.

The PTI-led government has been criticised for its inconsistent policies by people on social media. In June, actor Fahad Mustafa also posed a question to the premier.

“Sir I know running a country is not an easy job but what happened to yeh koi rocket science nahi [it’s not a rocket science],” he tweeted. “You kept telling us that when you were in the opposition.”

He then asked the PM if he had made the right decision to vote for him.

On October 10, the premier took notice of the price hike and promised that the government will use all of its resources to bring down food prices in the country.