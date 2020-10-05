Monday, October 5, 2020  | 16 Safar, 1442
Adnan Siddiqui visits Ertugrul Ghazi’s tomb in Turkey

Posted: Oct 5, 2020
Posted: Oct 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Photo: SAMAA Digital

Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui is in Turkey and knows all the right spots to visit. He visited the tomb of Muslim hero, Ertugrul Ghazi, in Söğüt – a small town in the Bilecik province.       

Ertugrul, who was once only known to history buffs as a political figure, has become a widely popular character following the release of a television series based on his life: Dirilis Ertugrul (Resurrection Erturgul). The series was first aired in Turkey in 2014. It was later introduced to the international audience via Netflix.  

The show also developed a fan following in Pakistan. It was dubbed in Urdu and began airing in April.

“So here I was, at the tomb of the great Ertuğrul in Söğüt who can be loosely attributed as the founder of Ottoman Empire going by historical events. Ertuğrul, the chieftain of Kayi tribe, the man who championed the cause of Islam, wished for a prosperous and safe state for Muslims and non-Muslims alike and whose regime was based on the tenets of justice and fair play,” Siddiqui wrote on Instagram.

One must be marooned on an island to not know about Ertuğrul Ghazi now that he’s moved out of boring history books to the legendary Turkish series Ertuğrul. So much is the frenzied fan following in Pakistan that the period drama captures most of the conversations these days. So here I was, at the tomb of the great Ertuğrul in Söğüt who can be loosely attributed as the founder of Ottoman Empire going by historical events. Ertuğrul, the chieftain of Kayi tribe, the man who championed the cause of Islam, wished for a prosperous and safe state for Muslims and non-Muslims alike and whose regime was based on the tenets of justice and fair play. Multiple thoughts crisscrossed my mind as I took in the beauty and the simplicity of the mausoleum. I had expected a grand monument to celebrate the great Ertuğrul, man of commanding authority, and a greater legacy. And here was a tomb that spoke volumes of the chief’s life but didn’t need to rely on grandiosity. Humbled. . . . . #ertugrulgazi #history #legacy #Turkeydiaries @drkashifhansari

Siddiqui said he had expected to see a grand mausoleum but instead was humbled by the beauty and simplicity of Ertugrul’s tomb.

“Multiple thoughts crisscrossed my mind as I took in the beauty and the simplicity of the mausoleum. I had expected a grand monument to celebrate the great Ertuğrul, man of commanding authority, and a greater legacy. And here was a tomb that spoke volumes of the chief’s life but didn’t need to rely on grandiosity. Humbled.”

Earlier, the actor met with the makers of the show and told his fans that they will be hearing some good news pretty soon.

