Adnan Siddiqui, Rahat Fateh Ali thank God in new collaboration

The COVID-19 pandemic has shaken all of us and made us realise the importance of togetherness and kindness. Keeping this in mind, actor Adnan Siddiqui and singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan have released a musical collaboration.

Composed by Siddiqui, Wato Izzo Mann Tasha is a prayer to the Creator. The lyrics are penned by Siddiqui and sung by Khan.

“It took something as tiny as a virus to throw the entire world into an unfathomable chaos, to tell man how inconsequential his existence is, and also the stark reality that he can never conquer nature or escape Allah’s wrath,” Siddiqui wrote on Instagram. He added that the pandemic taught him the value of humanity and to never take anything for granted.

“This dua came about from these life altering lessons which beseech us to give back to the world because nothing that we have belongs to us. It’s only Allah’s graces that make us rich,” he said.

The video features Siddiqui and Khan along with actors Sajal Aly, Imran Ashraf, Amar Khan and director Mohammed Ehteshamuddin.

It shows all these stars playing their role in helping fellow humans in their own ways and gives the message of love, hope and empathy.