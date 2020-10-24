Saturday, October 24, 2020  | 6 Rabiulawal, 1442
Entertainment

Adnan Siddiqui, Rahat Fateh Ali thank God in new collaboration

Posted: Oct 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Adnan Siddiqui, Rahat Fateh Ali thank God in new collaboration

Photo: SAMAA Digital

The COVID-19 pandemic has shaken all of us and made us realise the importance of togetherness and kindness. Keeping this in mind, actor Adnan Siddiqui and singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan have released a musical collaboration.  

Composed by Siddiqui, Wato Izzo Mann Tasha is a prayer to the Creator. The lyrics are penned by Siddiqui and sung by Khan.

“It took something as tiny as a virus to throw the entire world into an unfathomable chaos, to tell man how inconsequential his existence is, and also the stark reality that he can never conquer nature or escape Allah’s wrath,” Siddiqui wrote on Instagram. He added that the pandemic taught him the value of humanity and to never take anything for granted.

View this post on Instagram

took something as tiny as a virus to thrown the entire world into an unfathomable chaos, to tell man how inconsequential his existence is, and also the stark reality that he can never conquer Nature or escape Allah's wrath. Why I say this? Because this has been my biggest takeaway from these last extraordinary months, and I know that a lot of you concede to it as well. This time also taught me to value humanity, and never take anything for granted. This DUA came about from these life altering lessons which beseech us to #giveback to the world because nothing that we have belongs to us. It's only Allah's graces that make us rich.

A post shared by Adnan Siddiqui (@adnansid1) on Oct 22, 2020 at 7:52am PDT

Related: Humayun Saeed wishes Adnan Siddiqui on his birthday

“This dua came about from these life altering lessons which beseech us to give back to the world because nothing that we have belongs to us. It’s only Allah’s graces that make us rich,” he said.  

The video features Siddiqui and Khan along with actors Sajal Aly, Imran Ashraf, Amar Khan and director Mohammed Ehteshamuddin.

It shows all these stars playing their role in helping fellow humans in their own ways and gives the message of love, hope and empathy.

Adnan Siddiqui rahat fateh ali khan
 
RELATED STORIES

