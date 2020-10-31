Saturday, October 31, 2020  | 13 Rabiulawal, 1442
Actor Aisha Khan celebrates daughter’s first birthday

Mahnoor turned one according to Islamic calendar on 12 Rabi-ul-Awal

Posted: Oct 31, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: Aisha Khan/ Instagram

Pakistani actor Aisha Khan and husband Uqbah Malik celebrated their daughter Mahnoor’s first Islamic birthday on Friday.

Taking to Instagram, Khan shared pictures of the pandemic birthday party and revealed that the birthday was according to the Islamic calendar, with the date being Rabi-ul-Awal 12.

“Happy first (according to the Islamic calendar) birthday to the apple of my eye…. the centre of my universe…. the love of my life….my darling baby girl with a smile so bright that it’s hard to see anything else,” the Woh Aik Pal star said.

“On this blessed day Allah blessed Uqbah and I with the most precious gift…. all words fall short in expressing how grateful we are….grateful that you’re healthy…grateful that you are surrounded by people who absolutely adore you…grateful that you always have that billion-dollar smile on your face…. and above all grateful that Allah chose you to be ours.”

Happy 1 st (according to the islamic calender) birthday to the 🍎 of my eye…. the centre of my universe…. the love of my life….my darling baby girl with a smile so bright that its hard to see anything else. On this blessed day Allah blessed Uqbah and I with the most precious gift…. all words fall short in expressing how grateful we are….grateful that you’re healthy…grateful that you are surrounded by people who absolutely adore you…grateful that you always have that billion dollar smile on your face…. and above all grateful that Allah chose you to be ours. There isnt a thing in the world we wouldn t do to see you grow into a kind strong beautiful human being. May you shine the brightest my little star…. and get the best of everything in this world and the hereafter. Although this wasnt what we had planned for her first birthday, we are so grateful to the best nana and nanoo for putting this little arrangement together as a surprise in these strange and difficult times…. 12 rabi ul awal- so SO special it always was and will always be..💕💕💕

She added that they hadn’t planned to celebrate their daughter’s birthday. “Although this wasn’t what we had planned for her first birthday, we are so grateful to the best nana (grandfather)and nanoo (grandmother) for putting this little arrangement together as a surprise in these strange and difficult times.”

In another post, Khan revealed that Mahnoor’s favourite human being on this planet is her nanoo (Khan’s mother) and no one can replace her.

Khan also thanked all her friends and family for wishing and giving love and duas to her daughter.

“Thank you all for the love and duas !!! Mahnoor is a very very lucky girl MashAllah!!!!” said Khan.

Khan has starred in a string of Pakistani hit drama serials that include Mann MayalMehram and Khuda Mera Bhi Hai. She also starred in commercially successful films such as Jawani Phir Nahi Aani and Waar. 

Khan got married to Major Uqbah in April 2018 and bid farewell to the showbiz industry.

