50 crore: Aijaz Aslam responds to plagiarism accusations

Pakistani film 50 crore hit a snag just after releasing its teaser on Sunday. The movie is being labelled a rip-off of popular Spanish show La Casa De Papel available on Netflix under the name Money Heist.

The teaser of 50 Crore showed the names of characters representing different cities of Pakistan, similar to Money Heist in which all the characters had named of famous cities. The character-reveal mugshots from Money Heist have also been copied by the cast of 50 Crore with slight variations.

The teaser created an uproar on social media with fans speculating that the film will revolve around a gang, led by a ‘Professor’ who plans a heist – or it could be a comical take on the Netflix show.

After the teaser made rounds on social media and irked the fans of the Netflix show, Aijaz Aslam took to social media to finally respond to the criticism.

He shared a video message on Facebook in which he urged fans to wait for the movie’s release before criticising it. He also assured that fans would find it different once they see it.

The star-studded action thriller film features Faysal Quraishi as Chief, Aijaz Aslam as Rahim Yaar Khan, Mahmood Aslam as Dadu, Saboor Aly as Sahiwal, Faryal Mehmood as Chaman, Noman Habib as Sheikhu Pura, Zhalay Sarhadi as Mianwali, Asad Siddiqui as Mir Pur Khas, Naveed Raza as Lala Musa, Anoushay Abbasi as Bela, and Omer Shahzad as Duska.

No official release date has been disclosed by the production house yet.