Saturday, September 26, 2020  | 7 Safar, 1442
Entertainment

Zhalay Sarhadi teaches Muslim girls how to flirt

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Zhalay Sarhadi teaches Muslim girls how to flirt

Photo: File

Pakistani actor and model Zhalay Sardhadi has tips for Muslim girls on how to flirt in her latest TikTok video.

Taking to her Instagram account she shared the fun video mentioning three steps on how to flirt. Sarhadi captioned the post “Astagfirullah no flirting.”

Sarhadi is married to Amir Anees and has a daughter Anaya. She is the niece of television actor Khayyam Sarhadi and granddaughter of Zia Sarhadi.

She has worked in several successful television series. Her notable performance includes in the series, Uraan (2010), Madiha Maliha (2012), Aks (2012), Digest Writer (2014) and Rang Laaga (2015).

TikTok Zhalay Sarhadi
 
FaceBook WhatsApp
 
