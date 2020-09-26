Zhalay Sarhadi teaches Muslim girls how to flirt

Pakistani actor and model Zhalay Sardhadi has tips for Muslim girls on how to flirt in her latest TikTok video.

Taking to her Instagram account she shared the fun video mentioning three steps on how to flirt. Sarhadi captioned the post “Astagfirullah no flirting.”

Sarhadi is married to Amir Anees and has a daughter Anaya. She is the niece of television actor Khayyam Sarhadi and granddaughter of Zia Sarhadi.

She has worked in several successful television series. Her notable performance includes in the series, Uraan (2010), Madiha Maliha (2012), Aks (2012), Digest Writer (2014) and Rang Laaga (2015).