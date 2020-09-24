Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid welcome baby girl

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik welcomed their first child early Thursday, a baby girl.

The former One Direction singer announced the birth in a touching social media post, calling their precious gift ‘healthy and beautiful.’

The Pillowtalk singer shared a black and white photo of his heavily tattooed hand holding his daughter’s hand.

“Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful,” he tweeted. “to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding.”

Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful🙏🏽❤️to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding.Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x pic.twitter.com/nvhfOkk2fw — zayn (@zaynmalik) September 24, 2020

He added that he is grateful to know her and proud to call the baby his. “Thankful for the life we will have together,” said Malik.

The announcement came hours after the singer teased his first new music since 2018 album Icarus Falls.

One week ealier, the supermodel’s father Mohamed Hadid shared a handwritten note for his granddaughter on Instagram.

In May, Hadid joined The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon from quarantine where she confirmed that she and Malik are indeed having a baby.

The supermodel and singer first coupled up in 2015, announced their split in March 2018, and have since dated on and off.

After a brief break last year, they rekindled their relationship around the holidays and were spotted out together in January. Fans got confirmation of their renewed romance on Valentine’s Day when Hadid posted a photo of the singer on her Instagram Story, captioned, “HEY VALENTINE … Z on the farm.”

Malik is the third member of One Direction to become a father. Louis Tomlinson welcomed son Freddie in January 2016, while Liam Payne has a three-year-old son, Bear, with singer Cheryl.