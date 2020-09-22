Tuesday, September 22, 2020  | 3 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Entertainment

Young Stunners’ new song Gumaan is a must listen

Posted: Sep 22, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Young Stunners’ new song Gumaan is a must listen

Photo: Young Stunners/Facebook

Young Stunners, a hip hop duo from Karachi, has been making waves again on the music scene. Their new song Gumaan has been trending in Pakistan, since its release on Friday.

It hit No 2 on YouTube with over 700K views. If it continues on this trajectory, it could become the first-ever hip hop song to trend at No 1 in Pakistan. 

The song was produced with their long-term collaborator Umair Khan aka Jokhay. The lyrics focus on the loneliness and eternal despair of a man.

The track is featured in the EP, A Tale of Two Talhas.  The duo, consisting of Talha Anjum and Talhah Yunus, are widely known as the pioneer of Urdu rap in the country. They first released their music in 2013. Burger-e-Karachi and Maila Majnu were some of the songs that became widely popular.

In 2017, they reunited for their debut album, Rebirth.

