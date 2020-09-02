Wednesday, September 2, 2020  | 13 Muharram, 1442
HOME > Entertainment

Want to learn qeema cooking? Yasir Hussain’s got your back

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Sep 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: @yasir.hussain131/Instagram (screenshot)

Pakistani actor Yasir Hussain is in the news again, but this time it isn’t for something to do with his wife, actor Iqra Aziz or the scrutiny of Turkish TV series Ertugrul. He has taught his fans how to cook qeema.

In an Instagram video, the actor explained his recipe on how to make scrumptious qeema step-by-step.

Hussain says there’s nothing wrong with men working in the kitchen. It is better to cook yourself than eating unhygienic food at restaurants, he said.

His fellow industry mate Ahmed Ali Butt also responded to the video, saying men who cook turn out to be better husbands. He also can’t wait to try Hussain’s recipe soon.

Yasir Hussain
 
