Yara Shahidi to play Tinkerbell in live action Peter Pan

Posted: Sep 27, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 32 mins ago
Yara Shahidi to play Tinkerbell in live action Peter Pan

Photo: AFP

There’s a new Tinkerbell in town and her name is Yara Shahidi.

The 20-year-old Grown-ish star has landed the role of Tinkerbell in Disney’s live action Peter Pan & Wendy, according to Entertainment Weekly.

She will be the first person of colour to play the role on screen. Jude Law has been cast as Captain Hook in the film while Ever Anderson will play Wendy and Alexander Molony will be Peter.

David Lowery of Pete’s Dragon will direct the movie.

Shahidi, born to an Iranian father and African-American mother, spoke about the importance of representation when she appeared at the 2020 virtual Emmy Awards recently.

Disney has already cast Halle Bailey to play Ariel in The Little Mermaid live action remake.

