Wednesday, September 23, 2020  | 4 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Entertainment

WWE wrestler Road Warrior Animal passes away

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Sep 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo courtesy: WWE

WWE hall of famer and wrestler Joe Laurinaitis – known as Road Warrior Animal – has passed away. He was 60 years old.

The death was confirmed by his family.

Laurinaitis along with his partner Michael Hegstrand – known as Road Warrior Hawk in the ring – formed one of the greatest tag teams: The Road Warriors.

Face paint, metal spikes covered dress, and display of power moves made The Road Warriors one of the most intimidating tag teams of all time.

In 2011, the tag team was inducted in the WWE Hall of Fame. They have won the World Tag Team Titles on two occasions. They were known as The Legion of Doom.

Former WWE Superstar Hulk Hogan was the first one to announce Laurinaitis’ death.

Tommy Dreamer, who is known for his extreme performances on WWE and ECW, also tweeted a photo of Laurinaitis.

