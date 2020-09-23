WWE wrestler Road Warrior Animal passes away

WWE hall of famer and wrestler Joe Laurinaitis – known as Road Warrior Animal – has passed away. He was 60 years old.

The death was confirmed by his family.

At this time, we would like to confirm the passing of Joseph Laurinaitis aka Road Warrior Animal at the age of 60. The family is planning to release a statement later today. At this time we ask for you to keep everyone in your thoughts and prayers. #OhWhatARush — RoadWarriorAnimal (@RWAnimal) September 23, 2020

Laurinaitis along with his partner Michael Hegstrand – known as Road Warrior Hawk in the ring – formed one of the greatest tag teams: The Road Warriors.

Face paint, metal spikes covered dress, and display of power moves made The Road Warriors one of the most intimidating tag teams of all time.

In 2011, the tag team was inducted in the WWE Hall of Fame. They have won the World Tag Team Titles on two occasions. They were known as The Legion of Doom.

Former WWE Superstar Hulk Hogan was the first one to announce Laurinaitis’ death.

RIP Animal,love you my brother, I know you and Hawk have a lot of unfinished business to take care of! God speed and blessings to your beautiful family,one love4Life. HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) September 23, 2020

Tommy Dreamer, who is known for his extreme performances on WWE and ECW, also tweeted a photo of Laurinaitis.