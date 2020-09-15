Tuesday, September 15, 2020  | 26 Muharram, 1442
Entertainment

Wonder Woman 1984 delayed again by Warner Bros

Posted: Sep 15, 2020
Posted: Sep 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 19 mins ago
Photo: Wonder Woman/ Twitter

Warner Bros. has announced that it’s pushing Wonder Woman 1984 back until December 25th, the sixth such delay for the superhero sequel.

Citing Toby Emmerich, Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group chairman, the Variety reports that the studio is very proud of the film and looks forward to bringing it to audiences for the holidays.

The movie was originally scheduled to release in December 2019 but was postponed by a month to accommodate Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Then, it was pushed to June for a summer release in the US. Unfortunately, things took a turn for the worse with the pandemic causing theatres to shut down and the movie was postponed once again.

While theatres in many cities have reopened, moviegoers have shown only a limited interest in returning to them. That was made clear by the mediocre performance of Christopher Nolan’s Tenet in the US over the Labor Day weekend when the Warner Bros. release pulled in $20.2 million, less than a third of what it might have achieved in typical times.

Gadot reprises her role as Diana Prince, the Amazonian Princess Diana of Themyscira, in the sequel to the 2017 DC film.

The first Wonder Woman film was the highest-grossing movie in the summer of 2017, earning $412.5 million in the US and $821.8 million worldwide.

