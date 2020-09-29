Tuesday, September 29, 2020  | 10 Safar, 1442
Vin Diesel releases his first single ‘Feel Like I Do’

Posted: Sep 29, 2020
Vin Diesel releases his first single ‘Feel Like I Do’

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Fast & Furious actor Vin Diesel has released his debut single, “Feel Like I Do,” with Norwegian music producer Kygo.

Vin Diesel debuted the upbeat electro song on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ after it was dropped on Spotify and Apple Music on Friday.

The dance beat was released on Kygo’s label, Palm Tree Records, with Diesel describing the DJ as “one of the people that first believed in me.”

Diesel also recorded a brief video message for Clarkson about how the song came about.

“I am so honoured to be able to debut my music on your show because since you first won ‘Idol’ and until today have somehow maintained your authenticity,” Diesel said. “I am blessed that on a year that I would normally be on a movie set, as you know that’s not possible, I have another creative outlet. Another way to share with you my heart.”

In a post on his Instagram page, Vin Diesel remarked, “For so long, I have been promising to release music… encouraged by you, to step out of my comfort zone.”

Earlier, fans have seen him performing karaoke to hit songs by Rihanna, Sam Smith, Beyonce, and Bill Withers. The actor has also paid musical tribute to late Fast & Furious co-star Paul Walker on several occasions.

Vin Diesel
 
