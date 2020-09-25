TikTok star Marvi Chaudhry named in Islamabad murder case

An FIR has been registered against Pakistani TikToker Marvi Chaudhry over her alleged involvement in the murder of a man named Ali.

Ali’s mother has filed a case against her at the Lohi Bhair police station.

The woman said that Ali was working with Chaudhry on a project and he quit following an argument. Marvi, however, had called to an unknown location and he went missing after that, the woman said, adding that her son was found dead a couple of hours later.

The police said that there were torture marks on Ali’s body. The cause of death will be determined once postmortem and forensic reports become available.