Wednesday, September 9, 2020  | 20 Muharram, 1442
HOME > Entertainment

Tiger Shroff debuts as a singer with Unbelievable

Posted: Sep 9, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Tiger Shroff debuts as a singer with Unbelievable

Photo: Tiger Shroff/ Instagram

Tiger Shroff is debuting as a singer and has shared the first look of his song Unbelievable.

The actor shared the motion poster of his song and said that he always wanted to dance to his own song. The poster shows Shroff holding the stage with a catchy tune as its background.

“Always wanted to sing and dance to my own song, but never really had the courage to take it forward. Spent a lot of time exploring and working this lockdown and discovered something new,” said Shroff. “Its been an ‘unbelievable’ experience, and I’m excited to share this humble effort with you soon #YouAreUnbelievable #TeaserOutSoon,” he wrote on Instagram.

The track has been penned by DG Mayne and Avitesh, with Shroff lending his vocals. Punit Malhotra has directed the track while Paresh has done the choreography.

Unbelievable is produced by Big Bang Music and will see Shroff dancing and singing to his own tunes for the first time. The teaser of the song will be out soon.

Shroff’s next project is Heropanti 2, a sequel to his debut film Heropanti (2014). It is scheduled to be released on July 16, 2021.

tiger shroff
 
Tell us what you think:

