This is what Fahad Mustafa looked like 20 years ago

Posted: Sep 23, 2020
This is what Fahad Mustafa looked like 20 years ago

Photo: Fahad Mustafa/ Instagram

Ever wondered what Na Maloom Afraad actor Fahad Mustafa looked like as a teen? Well, Mustafa’s picture from his teen years is making rounds on social media.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Mustafa shared a throwback picture when he was 17 years old. The picture has won the hearts of the fans as they heaped praise on him.

View this post on Instagram

When i was 17 years old 🤫

A post shared by Fahad Mustafa (@mustafafahad26) on Sep 21, 2020 at 12:41pm PDT

Born on June 26, 1983, Mustafa is 37 years old, which means that this picture was taken 20 years ago.

Earlier, in a message addressed to Prime Minister Imran on Twitter, he had asked whether it was the right decision for him to vote for him.

On the work front, Mustafa is gearing up for a feature film Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad with Mahira Khan. The film was expected to release this Eidul Azha. Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad is an action-comedy film that follows the story of a notorious cop, played by Mustafa.

Fahad Mustafa
 
