Thursday, September 17, 2020  | 28 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Taylor Swift’s stalker jailed for 30 months

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Taylor Swift’s stalker jailed for 30 months

Photo: @taylorswift/Instagram

A Tennessee court has sentenced Texan Eric Swarbrick to 30 months in prison for stalking, sending threatening letters and emails to Taylor Swift’s former label Big Machine Records.

During Wednesday’s hearing, Swarbick pled guilty to the charges. His sentence includes three years of supervised release.

In his first letter to the company in January 2018, the convict asked CEO Scott Borchetta to introduce him to Swift.

He sent around 40 letters and emails which became increasingly violent and sexual after seeing his wish not getting fulfilled. 

He drove from his home in Austin, Texas, to Nashville to personally deliver the letters at least three times. Swarbrick even wandered the halls, including on August 2, when the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department arrested him.

A while after being released, he continued to contact the company and threatened to rape and kill the singer. He would kill himself in front of the CEO and his staff.

Swift has never publicly addressed the issue although this is not the first time an obsessive fan of her has gone above and beyond to get Swift’s attention.

In September 2019, a person named Richard McEwan even broke into her mansion in Rhode Island.

The 26-year-old drove about 200 miles from a New Jersey town to Swift’s beachfront home in Westerly, RI. He broke in by shattering a glass door and then took off his shoes as a courtesy to the “ME!” singer.

FaceBook WhatsApp
taylor swift
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Taylor Swift's stalker sentenced to 30 months in prison, taylor swift, taylor swift stalker, taylor swift stalker imprisoned, nashville record label company, Taylor Swift's stalker jailed for 30 months,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Bollywood star Akshay Kumar drinks cow urine daily
Bollywood star Akshay Kumar drinks cow urine daily
PEMRA bans ARY Digital’s drama Jalan
PEMRA bans ARY Digital’s drama Jalan
Pakistani TikToker Adil Rajput’s wife fakes his death for followers
Pakistani TikToker Adil Rajput’s wife fakes his death for followers
No, Mohsin Abbas Haider has not tied the knot again
No, Mohsin Abbas Haider has not tied the knot again
I put nothing above my children, says Ayeza Khan
I put nothing above my children, says Ayeza Khan
Men open fire outside Faisalabad theatre during Meera's performance
Men open fire outside Faisalabad theatre during Meera’s performance
Faysal Qureshi schools Shehbaz Sharif over choice of words
Faysal Qureshi schools Shehbaz Sharif over choice of words
PEMRA bans BOL TV’s TickTock Show over 'immoral', 'indecent' content
PEMRA bans BOL TV’s TickTock Show over ‘immoral’, ‘indecent’ content
Bushra Ansari wants Maulana Tariq Jamil to protest against rape
Bushra Ansari wants Maulana Tariq Jamil to protest against rape
‘Ertugrul’ fame actor Cavit Çetin visits Pakistan
‘Ertugrul’ fame actor Cavit Çetin visits Pakistan
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.