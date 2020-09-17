Taylor Swift’s stalker jailed for 30 months

A Tennessee court has sentenced Texan Eric Swarbrick to 30 months in prison for stalking, sending threatening letters and emails to Taylor Swift’s former label Big Machine Records.

During Wednesday’s hearing, Swarbick pled guilty to the charges. His sentence includes three years of supervised release.

In his first letter to the company in January 2018, the convict asked CEO Scott Borchetta to introduce him to Swift.

He sent around 40 letters and emails which became increasingly violent and sexual after seeing his wish not getting fulfilled.

He drove from his home in Austin, Texas, to Nashville to personally deliver the letters at least three times. Swarbrick even wandered the halls, including on August 2, when the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department arrested him.

A while after being released, he continued to contact the company and threatened to rape and kill the singer. He would kill himself in front of the CEO and his staff.

Swift has never publicly addressed the issue although this is not the first time an obsessive fan of her has gone above and beyond to get Swift’s attention.

In September 2019, a person named Richard McEwan even broke into her mansion in Rhode Island.

The 26-year-old drove about 200 miles from a New Jersey town to Swift’s beachfront home in Westerly, RI. He broke in by shattering a glass door and then took off his shoes as a courtesy to the “ME!” singer.