Sonu Nigam shares a fanboy moment with Sajjad Ali

Indian playback singer Sonu Nigam shared throwback pictures of himself hanging out with Pakistan’s very own Sajjad Ali.

In a Facebook post, the singer detailed how his whole family are huge Sajjad Ali fans. The photos were taken on March 19 when the two met at a studio.

“This picture is from March 19 when Adel Farooq took us to check and assess Atif Ali’s studio for the first digital live concert that we eventually did on March 22,” he wrote.

“Incidentally one of the most respected singers and musicians of all times, and my personal favourite Sajjad Ali bhai was there too with his son and it was so sweet of him to wait till I arrive so we may meet for the first time in our lives.”

He shared that Ali’s song Katna Nai which has been covered by his sister Teesha Nigam is one of their favourite songs, adding that he wanted to first seek permission for the song to be covered.

“It was very gracious of him to not just give us the permission for the same but not even charge for it! That’s called true graciousness,” the post read.

Nigam is loved by fans on both sides of the border. A month earlier, he had also praised child singer Hadiya Hashmi and Soch band for their song Bol Hu.

“I’ve heard this song before but really listened to it for the first time today. Even in today’s age, songs that one can get extremely emotional can be composed,” he had said in an emotional video posted on Instagram.

“I never thought it would be possible anymore but it has happened. God bless little Hadiya, God bless Soch band.”