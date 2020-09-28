Shehzad Roy, Faisal Qureshi ready to change your Alif Noon

Alif Noon is a PTV blockbuster series that aired for almost two decades. The series comprised two key characters and highlighted societal issues through comedy and sarcasm.

Fast forward to 2020, times may have changed but the troubles have only grown exponentially. Singer Shehzad Roy and writer-cum-actor Faisal Qureshi have taken it on themselves to pinpoint these issues through another Alif Noon, but this time it will be a movie.

Their special emphasis will be on drug abuse across Pakistan as Roy will play Alif and Qureshi the Noon. This will be the singer’s acting debut.

Roy shared a clip from the famous drama and wrote on Instagram: Lots of issues triggered the song “Laga Reh”, now this video explains why we [him and Faisal Qureshi] are making the movie “Alif Noon”. I am so excited to act in it. This issue is still hot and relevant.

In the clip, Alif and Noon could be seen plotting to artificially inflate the price of sugar.

Qureshi, who is currently in Istanbul, confirmed to SAMAA Digital that he’s the movie’s writer and producer while Roy is its executive producer.

He excused from sharing any further details to avoid spoiling the movie for viewers.

The original series, written by Kamal Ahmed Rizvi, aired from 1965 to 1982. Its brief cast included Rafi Khawar known as Nanha and Kamal Ahmed Rizvi known as Allan.

Allan was the clever one who used to come up with new methods to make quick bucks and used his not-so-brainy pal Nanha as his frontman.

Nanha often used to flop Allan’s business plans by revealing all about them in front of people.