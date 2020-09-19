Saturday, September 19, 2020  | 30 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Entertainment

Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy among directors for Ms Marvel

Posted: Sep 19, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 32 mins ago
Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy among directors for Ms Marvel

Photo: SAMAA Digital

Two-time Oscar winner in the documentary short category Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy will be helping bring Marvel Studios’ first Muslim hero to the big screen, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

She will be co-directing the much-anticipated Ms Marvel with Adil El Arbi, Bilall Fallah and Meera Menon, whose credits include episodes of The Walking DeadThe PunisherTitansDirty John and Outlander.

Ms Marvel hails from head writer Bisha K Ali and centres on Kamala Khan, a Pakistani-American teen. The New Jersey-based hero broke ground in 2014 as Marvel’s first Muslim character to star in her own title, and will become Marvel Studios’ first onscreen Muslim hero.

Related: Marvel is looking for Pakistani-American actors to play Ms Marvel

The Ms Marvel series was announced during the D23 Expo, along with Moon Knight and She-Hulk.

Chinoy has taken home Oscars for 2015’s A Girl in the River: The Price of Forgiveness and 2012’s Saving Face. She also won Emmys for both projects and has collected a total of six in her career, winning in 2014 for Pakistan’s Taliban Generation and in 2010 for work on PBS’ Frontline/World.

