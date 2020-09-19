Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy among directors for Ms Marvel

Two-time Oscar winner in the documentary short category Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy will be helping bring Marvel Studios’ first Muslim hero to the big screen, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

She will be co-directing the much-anticipated Ms Marvel with Adil El Arbi, Bilall Fallah and Meera Menon, whose credits include episodes of The Walking Dead, The Punisher, Titans, Dirty John and Outlander.

Ms Marvel hails from head writer Bisha K Ali and centres on Kamala Khan, a Pakistani-American teen. The New Jersey-based hero broke ground in 2014 as Marvel’s first Muslim character to star in her own title, and will become Marvel Studios’ first onscreen Muslim hero.

The Ms Marvel series was announced during the D23 Expo, along with Moon Knight and She-Hulk.

Chinoy has taken home Oscars for 2015’s A Girl in the River: The Price of Forgiveness and 2012’s Saving Face. She also won Emmys for both projects and has collected a total of six in her career, winning in 2014 for Pakistan’s Taliban Generation and in 2010 for work on PBS’ Frontline/World.