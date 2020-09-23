Wednesday, September 23, 2020  | 4 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

You are not exactly Mother Teresa, Shaniera Akram tells Kangana

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 39 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 39 mins ago
You are not exactly Mother Teresa, Shaniera Akram tells Kangana

Photo: SAMAA Digital

Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut is known for her loud personality. She has been vocal on issues such as nepotism in Bollywood and the events that followed the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

She has also been called out for her anti-Pakistan tweets. However, the Queen actor believes she is not one to start fights.

“I may come across as a very ‘ladaku’ person but it’s not true, I have a record of never starting a fight, I will quit Twitter if anyone can prove otherwise, I never start a fight but I finish every fight,” she wrote in a tweet, adding that “when someone asks you to fight, you mustn’t deny them.”

Social activist Shaniera Akram responded to her tweet, reminding her that she is no “Mother Teresa.”

“You may not start fights, but you’re not exactly Mother Teresa now are you…” she wrote.

Recently, Pakistani celebrities including Momina Mustehsan, Muneeb Butt and Armeena Rana Khan also shut her down for her ignorant tweets regarding Pakistan.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Kangana Ranaut Shaniera Akram
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
shaniera Akram, shaniera Akram film, shaniera Akram age, shaniera Akram twitter, shaniera Akram husband,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
‘Ertugrul’ famed actor Cavit Çetin enjoys horseback ride in Islamabad
‘Ertugrul’ famed actor Cavit Çetin enjoys horseback ride in Islamabad
Pakistani actor arrested in Kuwait over leaked video
Pakistani actor arrested in Kuwait over leaked video
Kubra Khan starts hallucinating because she misses her sister
Kubra Khan starts hallucinating because she misses her sister
Meet Hania Aamir and her new karaoke buddy
Meet Hania Aamir and her new karaoke buddy
Why do Twitter users want Nida Yasir banned?
Why do Twitter users want Nida Yasir banned?
Watch: Mahira Khan rides a 70cc bike
Watch: Mahira Khan rides a 70cc bike
‘Ertugrul’ fame actor Cavit Çetin visits Pakistan
‘Ertugrul’ fame actor Cavit Çetin visits Pakistan
Faysal Qureshi schools Shehbaz Sharif over choice of words
Faysal Qureshi schools Shehbaz Sharif over choice of words
Pakistani film 'Blue: A Kaleidoscope' showcases rape survivor's trauma
Pakistani film ‘Blue: A Kaleidoscope’ showcases rape survivor’s trauma
Kareena Kapoor celebrates 40th birthday with family, cake and self-reflection
Kareena Kapoor celebrates 40th birthday with family, cake and self-reflection
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.