You are not exactly Mother Teresa, Shaniera Akram tells Kangana

Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut is known for her loud personality. She has been vocal on issues such as nepotism in Bollywood and the events that followed the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

She has also been called out for her anti-Pakistan tweets. However, the Queen actor believes she is not one to start fights.

“I may come across as a very ‘ladaku’ person but it’s not true, I have a record of never starting a fight, I will quit Twitter if anyone can prove otherwise, I never start a fight but I finish every fight,” she wrote in a tweet, adding that “when someone asks you to fight, you mustn’t deny them.”

Social activist Shaniera Akram responded to her tweet, reminding her that she is no “Mother Teresa.”

You may not start fights, but you’re not exactly Mother Teresa now are you… https://t.co/CQE0fbL9lP — Shaniera Akram (@iamShaniera) September 21, 2020

Recently, Pakistani celebrities including Momina Mustehsan, Muneeb Butt and Armeena Rana Khan also shut her down for her ignorant tweets regarding Pakistan.