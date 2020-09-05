Saturday, September 5, 2020  | 16 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

‘Serious Men’ fulfils Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s dream of 20 years

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
‘Serious Men’ fulfils Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s dream of 20 years

Photo: File

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who is playing the lead role in Sudhir Mishra’s Serious Men, has revealed that the film is a fulfilment of his 20-year-old dream.

He recalled hanging around on the sets of Calcutta Mail in 2000, hoping to meet the filmmaker, but not being able to.

In a note shared in Hindi on his Twitter account, Nawazuddin shared the whole incident from 2000.

“In the year 2000, when the film Calcutta Mail was being shot, an assistant director promised to introduce me to the film’s director, Sudhir Mishra. He told me, ‘Come to the set but come close only when I raise my hand.’ As promised, I reached the set and waited in the crowd, waiting for the assistant director to raise his hand so I could rush to meet Mishra ji,” he wrote.

“After around an hour, the assistant director raised his hand and I swiftly navigated my way through the crowd and reached his chair. Mishra ji was sitting right next to him. The assistant director saw me and asked, ‘What is it?’ I replied, ‘You raised your hand, so I came.’ He said, ‘I raised my hand to scratch myself, go back and come only when I raise my hand,’” he added.

“They all got busy with the shoot and like every day, I dissolved into the Mumbai crowd, thinking that he scratched his itch but left my dream of working with Sudhir Mishra unfulfilled. That dream came true 20 years later… #SeriousMen,” he wrote.

Netflix’s upcoming movie Serious Men is an adaptation of of Manu Joseph’s book of the same name and it will be helmed by Sudhir Mishra.

The story of Serious Men follows a slum dweller, tormented with his under-privileged status, who tries to use his son’s newfound fame as a boy-genius to improve his family’s fortunes.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Nawazuddin Siddiqui
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Aiman Khan celebrates daughter's first birthday
Aiman Khan celebrates daughter’s first birthday
Don't you tell 'Halima baji' what clothes to wear
Don’t you tell ‘Halima baji’ what clothes to wear
It’s madness everywhere: Faysal Qureshi on Karachi power breakdown
It’s madness everywhere: Faysal Qureshi on Karachi power breakdown
Momal Sheikh, husband welcome a baby girl
Momal Sheikh, husband welcome a baby girl
Sarah Razi Khan, husband blessed with a baby girl
Sarah Razi Khan, husband blessed with a baby girl
Saheefa Jabbar gets wedding photos taken 2.5 years after wedding
Saheefa Jabbar gets wedding photos taken 2.5 years after wedding
Hamza Abbasi to cancel Netflix subscription over film 'sexualising minors'
Hamza Abbasi to cancel Netflix subscription over film ‘sexualising minors’
Ertugrul star Engin Altan may be coming to Islamabad soon
Ertugrul star Engin Altan may be coming to Islamabad soon
Momal Sheikh introduces daughter Alyeha to the world
Momal Sheikh introduces daughter Alyeha to the world
PEMRA bans repeat telecast of dramas Ishqiya, Pyar Ke Sadqay
PEMRA bans repeat telecast of dramas Ishqiya, Pyar Ke Sadqay
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.