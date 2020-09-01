Sarah Razi Khan, husband blessed with a baby girl

Pakistani actor Sarah Razi has given birth to a baby girl, her sister Arisha Razi Khan confirmed on social media Sunday. This is the first child of the couple.

Taking to her Instagram account, Arisha welcomed the newest addition to the family and confirmed she’s a girl.

“Alhamdulillah for the new addition to the family, I am a proud happy khalaa to a beautiful little Princess,” said Arisha.

Sarah married her cousin Umair in 2018. She gave birth to her daughter on August 30.

She appeared in many dramas as a child artist and received love and appreciation for her work.

Earlier, Momal Sheikh, the daughter of Javed Sheikh, and her husband Nader Nawaz shared that they have been blessed with a baby girl.

Sheikh, Nawaz and their son Ibrahim welcomed their new bundle of joy on August 20.