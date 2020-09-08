Sanjay Dutt completes first cycle of chemotherapy

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, who has been diagnosed with advanced-stage lung cancer, has completed his first cycle of chemotherapy.

After his chemotherapy, Dutt returned to the sets of Shamshera to resume the film shoot.

“Sanjay Dutt is back to shooting for Shamshera. He will be shooting for two days, after which he will go in for his treatment,” a source told India.com.

According to the Times of India, the Sadak 2 star is likely to begin the second cycle on chemotherapy next week around September 8 or September 9.

Dutt is quite optimistic about the second chemotherapy cycle. However, it is still not clear how many cycles the superstar will have to undergo.

Meanwhile, according to reports, Sanjay had reportedly obtained a US visa for his treatment but later decided to opt for Mumbai hospitals.

On August 8, Dutt was admitted to a Mumbai hospital. Though he tested negative for COVID-19, there were speculations about his health as he was taken to the hospital after he complained of breathlessness.

It was later reported that he was diagnosed with lung cancer. On August 11, Sanjay posted a note on social media stating that he plans to take a short break from films.