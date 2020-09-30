Sajal Aly, Ahad Raza’s new photo was worth the wait

Ever since actors Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir tied the knot in March, their fans have been complaining of Aly not posting enough photos of them together on social media.

The actor finally made her fans happy on her husband’s 27th birthday on Tuesday.

She shared a cute picture on Instagram where she is snuggling with Mir. In the caption, she wished happy birthday to her “one and only”.

The photo has sent fan accounts of the power couple in a frenzy.

Mir’s mother also shared an adorable picture from his childhood to wish her son.

“You are my Pride and my Everything❤ ,” she wrote.

On March 14, Aly and Mir tied the knot in a closed ceremony in the United Arab Emirates.

The wedding ceremony that took place at an undisclosed location was attended by their close friends and family members. Following the announcement, the actor changed her Instagram handle to Sajal Ahad Mir.