Wednesday, September 30, 2020  | 11 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Sajal Aly, Ahad Raza’s new photo was worth the wait

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Sajal Aly, Ahad Raza’s new photo was worth the wait

File photo

Ever since actors Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir tied the knot in March, their fans have been complaining of Aly not posting enough photos of them together on social media.

The actor finally made her fans happy on her husband’s 27th birthday on Tuesday.

She shared a cute picture on Instagram where she is snuggling with Mir. In the caption, she wished happy birthday to her “one and only”.

The photo has sent fan accounts of the power couple in a frenzy.

Mir’s mother also shared an adorable picture from his childhood to wish her son.

“You are my Pride and my Everything❤ ,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram

You are my Pride and my Everything❤ #happybirthday

A post shared by MamaMir (@maamaamir) on Sep 28, 2020 at 11:58am PDT

On March 14, Aly and Mir tied the knot in a closed ceremony in the United Arab Emirates.

The wedding ceremony that took place at an undisclosed location was attended by their close friends and family members. Following the announcement, the actor changed her Instagram handle to Sajal Ahad Mir.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Ahad Raza Mir Sajal Aly
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Sajal Aly, Ahad Raza's new photo was worth the wait, sajal ali instagram, ahad raza and sajal, ahad and sajal, sajal photos, ahad raza mir instagram, ahad and sajal marriage,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Ayesha Omar is a proud churail
Ayesha Omar is a proud churail
Hania Aamir sets internet on fire with her dance moves
Hania Aamir sets internet on fire with her dance moves
TikTok star Marvi Chaudhry named in Islamabad murder case
TikTok star Marvi Chaudhry named in Islamabad murder case
Zhalay Sarhadi teaches Muslim girls how to flirt
Zhalay Sarhadi teaches Muslim girls how to flirt
Hamza Ali Abbasi returns to showbiz with two projects
Hamza Ali Abbasi returns to showbiz with two projects
Humayun Saeed has the sweetest wedding message for brother
Humayun Saeed has the sweetest wedding message for brother
Renowned comedian Mirza Shahi passes away in Karachi
Renowned comedian Mirza Shahi passes away in Karachi
Bollywood star Deepika Padukone questioned in drugs probe
Bollywood star Deepika Padukone questioned in drugs probe
Sonu Nigam shares a fanboy moment with Sajjad Ali
Sonu Nigam shares a fanboy moment with Sajjad Ali
Meesha Shafi, eight others booked for 'defaming' Ali Zafar
Meesha Shafi, eight others booked for ‘defaming’ Ali Zafar
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.