Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor to star in ‘Bhoot Police’

Actor Arjun Kapoor is all set to spook his fans as he has joined the team of upcoming horror comedy film Bhoot Police starring Saif Ali Khan.

This is the first time that Saif and Arjun are coming together for a project. However, Arjun has previously worked with Kareena Kapoor Khan in Ki & Ka (2016).

One of the film’s producers, Tips Films and Music, took to Twitter to announce that Arjun has joined the cast of Bhoot Police.

Bhoot Police will be helmed by Pavan Kirpalani and Ramesh Taurani will be produce it along with Akshai Puri. The shoot of the film is set to begin by the year-end. The cast also includes Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

As per reports, Arjun and Saif will be playing ghost hunters in Bhoot Police. The venture has been dubbed by the director as a spooky ‘adventure comedy’ and ‘crazy entertainer’. The director added that both Arjun and Saif will be bringing their respective comedy styles to the movie.

On the work front, Arjun is waiting for the release of his film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The film has been delayed multiple times due to the coronavirus pandemic. It was scheduled to hit the screens on March 20.

Meanwhile, Saif has announced that he is expecting his second baby with Kareena. He is already the father of Taimur, Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan. The actor was last seen in a cameo role in Dil Bechara.