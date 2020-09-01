Tuesday, September 1, 2020  | 12 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor to star in ‘Bhoot Police’

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor to star in ‘Bhoot Police’

Photo: File

Actor Arjun Kapoor is all set to spook his fans as he has joined the team of upcoming horror comedy film Bhoot Police starring Saif Ali Khan.

This is the first time that Saif and Arjun are coming together for a project. However, Arjun has previously worked with Kareena Kapoor Khan in Ki & Ka (2016).

One of the film’s producers, Tips Films and Music, took to Twitter to announce that Arjun has joined the cast of Bhoot Police.

Bhoot Police will be helmed by Pavan Kirpalani and Ramesh Taurani will be produce it along with Akshai Puri. The shoot of the film is set to begin by the year-end. The cast also includes Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

As per reports, Arjun and Saif will be playing ghost hunters in Bhoot Police. The venture has been dubbed by the director as a spooky ‘adventure comedy’ and ‘crazy entertainer’. The director added that both Arjun and Saif will be bringing their respective comedy styles to the movie.

On the work front, Arjun is waiting for the release of his film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The film has been delayed multiple times due to the coronavirus pandemic. It was scheduled to hit the screens on March 20.

Meanwhile, Saif has announced that he is expecting his second baby with Kareena. He is already the father of Taimur, Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan. The actor was last seen in a cameo role in Dil Bechara.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Arjun Kapoor Saif Ali Khan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
bhoot police, Arjun Kapoor bhoot police, bhoot police cast, bhoot police release date, bhoot police trailer, bhoot police full movie, bhoot policefilm, bhoot police movie release date, bhoot police saif ali khan, kareena kapoor, Taimoor ali khan
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Aiman Khan celebrates daughter's first birthday
Aiman Khan celebrates daughter’s first birthday
Mehwish Hayat reacts to allegations of being Dawood Ibrahim's partner
Mehwish Hayat reacts to allegations of being Dawood Ibrahim’s partner
Bollywood star Aamir Khan under fire over China, Turkey links
Bollywood star Aamir Khan under fire over China, Turkey links
It’s madness everywhere: Faysal Qureshi on Karachi power breakdown
It’s madness everywhere: Faysal Qureshi on Karachi power breakdown
Qabool case: Saba Qamar, Bilal Saeed exempted from court
Qabool case: Saba Qamar, Bilal Saeed exempted from court
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli expecting first child
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli expecting first child
Hamza Ali Abbasi, Naimal Khawar celebrate first anniversary with son
Hamza Ali Abbasi, Naimal Khawar celebrate first anniversary with son
Shooting resumes for KGF: Chapter 2 after six months
Shooting resumes for KGF: Chapter 2 after six months
Momal Sheikh, husband welcome a baby girl
Momal Sheikh, husband welcome a baby girl
Sheheryar Munawar reunites with Maya Ali for Pehli Si Mohabbat
Sheheryar Munawar reunites with Maya Ali for Pehli Si Mohabbat
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.