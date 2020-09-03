Thursday, September 3, 2020  | 14 Muharram, 1442
Entertainment

Saheefa Jabbar gets wedding photos taken 2.5 years after wedding

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 3, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 7 hours ago
Saheefa Jabbar gets wedding photos taken 2.5 years after wedding

Photo: File

Model turned actor Saheefa Jabbar Khattak got her wedding photoshoot done at home almost three years after her wedding. She shared the pictures on social media on Wednesday.

Khattak married Khawaja Khizer Hussain in 2017 but for some reason, they didn’t manage to get a separate photoshoot done the same day.

“We got married in December 2017, it was a humble happy event but for some reason, we didn’t get our photoshoot done,” shared Khattak on her Instagram account. “2.5 [years] down the lane and we decided to jump into our shaadi ke joray one fine morning and get our shoot done, at home.”

She said she feels natural and comfortable making her own deadlines and not doing what’s conventional.

She ended her post by saying, “Meri shaadi, mera shoot, meri marzi [my wedding, my shoot, my decision].”

The wedding shoot was done by photographer Maham Haseeb Bosan.

Bosan has also done Sadia Ghaffar and Hassan Hayat, Eman Suleman and Syed Jamil Haider, Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir’s wedding photoshoots.

Khattak started her career as a model and later proved her acting skills by performing in super hit dramas. She belongs to a Pakhtoon family and known for her unique style and bold attitude. She is one of the top models in the Pakistani fashion industry and also received the best model award at the Lux Style Awards and Hum Style Awards.

