Tuesday, September 8, 2020  | 19 Muharram, 1442
Entertainment

Sushant Rajput case: Actor’s rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty arrested

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Sep 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Sushant Rajput case: Actor’s rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty arrested

Photo: Rhea Chakraborty/ Instagram

Rhea Chakraborty has been arrested in Mumbai by the Narcotics Control Bureau after three days of questioning in connection with drugs-related allegations in the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

Times Now, had earlier reported that the 28-year-old actor will be taken for a medical test at 4pm on Tuesday as the final process of the arrest. Later, she is likely to be produced before a magistrate through videolink for remand.

Chakraborty will be produced alongside three other arrested in the case, including Rhea’s brother Showik Chakraborty, Sushant Singh Rajput’s house manager Samuel Miranda and his staffer Dipesh Sawant.

On Monday, Rhea had admitted that her brother, who had been arrested by NCB along with Samuel Miranda, was also an active part of a drug cartel.

Soon after the news of Rhea’s arrest emerged online, Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to Twitter and said that God is with them.

Related: India’s Supreme Court orders CBI probe into Sushant’s death

The Narcotics Control Bureau started its inquiries based on WhatsApp chats retrieved from Rhea Chakraborty’s phone, which revealed conversations around procuring drugs, allegedly for Sushant Singh Rajput.

Chakraborty, named as an accused in the CBI investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death on June 14, had earlier denied consuming drugs. Her brother Showik Chakraborty was arrested last week.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14.

