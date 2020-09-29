Tuesday, September 29, 2020  | 10 Safar, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Renowned comedian Mirza Shahi passes away in Karachi

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Renowned comedian Mirza Shahi passes away in Karachi

Photo: Rashid Ashraf

Veteran actor and comedian Mirza Shahi passed away in Karachi on Tuesday, actor Yasir Nawaz confirmed on Instagram.

Shahi was diagnosed with coronavirus last week and had been moved onto a ventilator after his condition deteriorated.

He reportedly died of cardiac arrest at a Karachi hospital Tuesday night.

Nawaz shared a picture of himself, his wife and brother with Shahi on Instagram and captioned it: Inna Lillahi Wa Inna Ilayhi Raji’un. It was from popular comedy show Nadaaniyaan.

Shahi started his film career in 1965. Some of his popular works include films Chakori, Quddusi Sahab Ki Bewah and Chhotey Sahab, and an Eid special play Eid Train.

He was last seen in Nadaaniyaan.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Mirza Shahi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Mirza Shahi, comedian, Pakistan, actor
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Ayesha Omar is a proud churail
Ayesha Omar is a proud churail
Hania Aamir sets internet on fire with her dance moves
Hania Aamir sets internet on fire with her dance moves
TikTok star Marvi Chaudhry named in Islamabad murder case
TikTok star Marvi Chaudhry named in Islamabad murder case
Zhalay Sarhadi teaches Muslim girls how to flirt
Zhalay Sarhadi teaches Muslim girls how to flirt
Ramsha Khan doesn’t want to be compared with Anushka Sharma
Ramsha Khan doesn’t want to be compared with Anushka Sharma
Comedian Mirza Shahi critical after testing coronavirus positive
Comedian Mirza Shahi critical after testing coronavirus positive
Hamza Ali Abbasi returns to showbiz with two projects
Hamza Ali Abbasi returns to showbiz with two projects
Bollywood star Deepika Padukone questioned in drugs probe
Bollywood star Deepika Padukone questioned in drugs probe
You are not exactly Mother Teresa, Shaniera Akram tells Kangana
You are not exactly Mother Teresa, Shaniera Akram tells Kangana
Sonu Nigam shares a fanboy moment with Sajjad Ali
Sonu Nigam shares a fanboy moment with Sajjad Ali
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.