Renowned comedian Mirza Shahi passes away in Karachi

Veteran actor and comedian Mirza Shahi passed away in Karachi on Tuesday, actor Yasir Nawaz confirmed on Instagram.

Shahi was diagnosed with coronavirus last week and had been moved onto a ventilator after his condition deteriorated.

He reportedly died of cardiac arrest at a Karachi hospital Tuesday night.

Nawaz shared a picture of himself, his wife and brother with Shahi on Instagram and captioned it: Inna Lillahi Wa Inna Ilayhi Raji’un. It was from popular comedy show Nadaaniyaan.

Shahi started his film career in 1965. Some of his popular works include films Chakori, Quddusi Sahab Ki Bewah and Chhotey Sahab, and an Eid special play Eid Train.

He was last seen in Nadaaniyaan.