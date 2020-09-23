Wednesday, September 23, 2020  | 4 Safar, 1442
Ramsha Khan doesn’t want to be compared with Anushka Sharma

Ramsha Khan doesn’t want to be compared with Anushka Sharma

Photo: SAMAA Digital

Actor Ramsha Khan had a fun-filled chat with BBC Asian Network, and we got to know a lot about her. She talked about comparisons with Anushka Sharma, her Hollywood crush, and video games.

The interviewer asked her about the Band Baaja Baraat star but while Khan called her “pretty” she said she doesn’t like to be compared with her.

“I said it in an interview before as well. I would like people to know me as Ramsha Khan,” she said.

The Ishqiya actor also shared how much she enjoys playing video games.

“It is my second escape. First is acting. After I’m done with a project, I need like 15 to 20 days with my PlayStation,” she said.

She also is a huge fan of Leonardo DiCaprio and called him her “actor idol”. She said she has been a fan of the actor since she sneaked and watched Titanic.

The actor also shared the one thing on her bucket list she has yet to accomplish: to make a house for her mom and sister. “That’s the number one thing I want to do,” she added.

Khan, 26, made her acting debut with the movie Thora Jee Le in 2017. Since then, she has appeared in many television dramas including Khud Parast, Mah-e-Tamam, Kaisa Hai Naseeban and Ishqiya

Her latest project is Ghisi Piti Mohabbat alongside Wahaj Ali.

