PEMRA bans repeat telecast of dramas Ishqiya, Pyar Ke Sadqay

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has banned the repeat telecast of ARY Digital and Hum TV drama serials Ishqiya and Pyar Ke Sadqay citing that the content of the dramas is against the ‘morals’ of society.

Both dramas cannot have a repeat telecast on the ARY Zindagi or HUM Sitary sub-channels either.

The notification issued by the regulatory body on Friday stated that the ban has been imposed under Section 27 of PEMRA Ordinance.

Section 27, prohibition of broadcast media or distribution service operation, states that broadcasting or re-broadcasting or distributing of any programme is prohibited if PEMRA is of the opinion that the programme is pornographic, obscene, vulgar or is offensive to the commonly accepted standards of decency.

پیمرا کی اے آر وائی ڈیجیٹل اور ہم ٹی وی کے ڈرامہ سیریل “عشقیہ” اور “پیار کے صدقے” کی نشرِ مکرر پر پابندی pic.twitter.com/ZEarENCEU7 — Report PEMRA (@reportpemra) September 4, 2020

PEMRA is also reviewing complaints filed against ARY Digital’s ongoing drama series Jalan. The channel has been directed to review the content of the drama.

The channel has been warned that if further complaints are received regarding the said drama or the script is not made in accordance with Pakistani values, it will be dealt with under Section 27 of the PEMRA Ordinance.

The press release also states that the content, especially the main storyline, of the dramas, is being widely criticised by audiences on social media. “It is disturbing and frustrating for the audience to watch sacred relationships in a negative light,” reads the press release.

PEMRA said it has been getting complaints from viewers on a daily basis through the Pakistan Citizens Portal, PEMRA social media accounts, and PEMRA call centres.

According to PEMRA, the channels were repeatedly informed about the concerns of viewers regarding the content. The channels were directed to produce the content according to Pakistan’s social, religious, social and moral values.

“As there was no improvement in the script of the dramas by the channels, a final instruction was given to the channels on August 18 to produce the content of the dramas in accordance with the values ​​of Pakistan,” said the press release.

PEMRA has directed all TV channels, media houses and production houses to review the content of dramas in addition to banning the broadcast of Ishqiya and Pyar Ke Sadqay. “Regardless of the cost and time invested in the drama, if the content of a play is contrary to national values and contrary to the expectations of the audience, the play will be banned without any warning,” it warned.

PEMRA has also requested all stakeholders to immediately review the content of their future dramas.

Pyar ke Sadqay

Pyar Ke Sadqay is a 2020 Pakistani drama television series that premiered on January 23 2020 on Hum TV. The drama has been directed by Farooq Rind, written by Zanjabeel Asim Shah and produced by Moomal Shunaid under MD Productions.

The cast of the drama includes Yumna Zaidi and Bilal Abbas in lead roles while Yashma Gill, Omair Rana and Atiqa Odho play supporting roles.

The story line revolves around Mahjabeen (Yumna Zaidi) and Abdullah (Bilal Abbas) marrying each other accidentaly and later her father-in-law Sarwar (Omair Rana) becomes smitten with Mahjabeen and plots to pursue her romantically. The plot twists and Sarwar tries to marry Mahjabeen by false means.

Ishqiya

Ishqiya is also a 2020 Pakistani drama premiered on ARY Digital on February 3, 2020. It is produced by actor Fahad Mustafa and Dr Ali Kazmi under Big Bang Entertainment.

The story of the drama is about love, trust and betrayal and revolves around two sisters, Roomi and Hamna, played by Hania Amir and Ramsha Khan respectively.

Hamza, who is in love with Hamna, marries her sister Rumi as an act of revenge for not marrying him. As soon as Hamza marries Rumi he starts blackmailing Hamna, creating issues in her married life.