Friday, September 11, 2020  | 22 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

PEMRA bans ARY Digital’s drama Jalan

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
PEMRA bans ARY Digital’s drama Jalan

Photo: Official Poster

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) banned on Thursday the telecast of ARY Digital’s drama Jalan.

According to a notification, PEMRA has put an immediate ban on the drama as it goes against the “social and moral ethics of Pakistani society”.

The statement reads that PEMRA had given repeated warnings to the channel ARY Digital to revise the content of Jalan, however, the channel refused to comply with PEMRA’s warnings and it has now been banned under Section 27 of the PEMRA Ordinance.

As a result, PEMRA has now put an immediate ban on the drama. Jalan is about an illicit affair between a man and his sister-in-law. Outrage regarding the drama’s plot has been brewing on social media ever since the drama began airing.

Earlier, PEMRA said that it was reviewing complaints filed against the drama. The channel was directed to review its content.

PEMRA added that it had been getting complaints from viewers on a daily basis through the Pakistan Citizens Portal, PEMRA social media accounts, and PEMRA call centres.

On September 4, PEMRA banned the repeat telecast of ARY Digital and Hum TV drama serials Ishqiya and Pyar Ke Sadqay citing that the content of the dramas is against the ‘morals’ of society.

The notification issued by the regulatory body on Friday stated that the ban has been imposed under Section 27 of PEMRA Ordinance.

Section 27 (prohibition of broadcast media or distribution service operation) states that broadcasting or re-broadcasting or distributing of any programme is prohibited if PEMRA is of the opinion that the programme is pornographic, obscene, vulgar or is offensive to the commonly accepted standards of decency.

PEMRA had also requested all stakeholders to immediately review the content of their future dramas.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Jalan Minal Khan pemra
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
jalan, jalan drama, jalan ost, jalan cast, PEMRA, banned, Minal Khan, pemra, Pakistani dramas, Pyar ke Sadqay, Ishqiya, pemra ishqiya, pemra pyar ke sadqay, pemra pakistan, pemra stands for, pemra complaints, pemra ordinance, pemra rules, Jalan
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Atiqa Odho shares picture with Shah Rukh from Devdas set
Atiqa Odho shares picture with Shah Rukh from Devdas set
Sushant Rajput case: Actor's rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty arrested
Sushant Rajput case: Actor’s rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty arrested
PEMRA bans ARY Digital’s drama Jalan
PEMRA bans ARY Digital’s drama Jalan
PEMRA bans repeat telecast of dramas Ishqiya, Pyar Ke Sadqay
PEMRA bans repeat telecast of dramas Ishqiya, Pyar Ke Sadqay
Anoushey Ashraf, Yasir Hussain can't decide who to call 'kachra'
Anoushey Ashraf, Yasir Hussain can’t decide who to call ‘kachra’
Amna Ilyas, Dawar Mehmood tie the knot
Amna Ilyas, Dawar Mehmood tie the knot
Lahore motorway rape: Pakistani celebrities demand justice
Lahore motorway rape: Pakistani celebrities demand justice
'Serious Men' fulfils Nawazuddin Siddiqui's dream of 20 years
‘Serious Men’ fulfils Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s dream of 20 years
Sanjay Dutt completes first cycle of chemotherapy
Sanjay Dutt completes first cycle of chemotherapy
Akshay Kumar announces new game FAU-G after PUBG ban
Akshay Kumar announces new game FAU-G after PUBG ban
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.