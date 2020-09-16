Pakistani film ‘Blue: A Kaleidoscope’ showcases rape survivor’s trauma

Most people can’t imagine the trauma faced by rape survivors. What makes their situation worse is the lack of support they receive from the community. A Pakistani short film Blue: A Kaleidoscope aims to showcases the way our society treats them.

The movie, which was delayed because of the coronavirus lockdown, can be watched on Instagram. The release, however, comes at a time when the country is openly speaking against violence faced by women following the rape of a woman on the Lahore-Sialkot motorway and murder of a six-year-old in Karachi’s PIB Colony.

Daniyal Afzal, the director, has told the story of a trauma faced by a 10-year-old child after she is raped. The rape is recorded and the video goes viral in her neighbourhood. The concept is based on a 2015 BBC report, titled ‘How a rape was filmed and shared in Pakistan’, by journalist Amber Shamsi.

Women are routinely silenced in Pakistan, said Afzal while speaking to SAMAA Digital. It is about time that we raise our voices against the issues that they face, he remarked.

People generally don’t listen to rape survivors and this is what we have tried to show in the movie, he added.

The short film has been showcased at a film festival in Hong Kong.

Afzal, a graduate of Lewis & Clark College, has already won many laurels for his award-winning short documentary The Survivor.