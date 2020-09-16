Pakistani film ‘Blue: A Kaleidoscope’ showcases rape survivor’s trauma

Most people can’t imagine the trauma faced by rape survivors. What makes their situation worse is the lack of support they receive from the community. A Pakistani short film Blue: A Kaleidoscope aims to showcases the way our society treats them.
The movie, which was delayed because of the coronavirus lockdown, can be watched on Instagram. The release, however, comes at a time when the country is openly speaking against violence faced by women following the rape of a woman on the Lahore-Sialkot motorway and murder of a six-year-old in Karachi’s PIB Colony.
Daniyal Afzal, the director, has told the story of a trauma faced by a 10-year-old child after she is raped. The rape is recorded and the video goes viral in her neighbourhood. The concept is based on a 2015 BBC report, titled ‘How a rape was filmed and shared in Pakistan’, by journalist Amber Shamsi.
#SAYNOTORAPE #saynotosexualabuse 𝐓𝐑𝐈𝐆𝐆𝐄𝐑 𝐖𝐀𝐑𝐍𝐈𝐍𝐆: 𝚃𝚑𝚒𝚜 𝚏𝚒𝚕𝚖 𝚌𝚘𝚗𝚝𝚊𝚒𝚗𝚜 𝚒𝚗𝚏𝚘𝚛𝚖𝚊𝚝𝚒𝚘𝚗 𝚠𝚑𝚒𝚌𝚑 𝚖𝚊𝚢 𝚋𝚎 𝚝𝚛𝚒𝚐𝚐𝚎𝚛𝚒𝚗𝚐 𝚝𝚘 𝚜𝚞𝚛𝚟𝚒𝚟𝚘𝚛𝚜. 𝐒𝐲𝐧𝐨𝐩𝐬𝐢𝐬 “𝐇𝐞𝐫 𝐝𝐚𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐫*** 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐞𝐝. 𝐒𝐮𝐜𝐡 𝐚 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐧𝐞𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐛𝐨𝐫𝐡𝐨𝐨𝐝, 𝐰𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐦𝐞!” 𝐖𝐡𝐢𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐮𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐰𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐦 𝐚 𝐧𝐞𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐛𝐨𝐫𝐡𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐚𝐟𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐉𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚’𝐬 𝟏𝟎-𝐲𝐞𝐚𝐫-𝐨𝐥𝐝 𝐝𝐚𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐞𝐫’𝐬 𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐨 𝐠𝐨𝐞𝐬 𝐯𝐢𝐫𝐚𝐥. 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝟗-𝐦𝐢𝐧 𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐦: 𝐁𝐥𝐮𝐞 𝚒𝚜 𝚋𝚊𝚜𝚎𝚍 𝚘𝚗 𝚊 @bbcurdu 𝚛𝚎𝚙𝚘𝚛𝚝 𝚋𝚢 𝙰𝚖𝚋𝚎𝚛 𝚂𝚑𝚊𝚖𝚜𝚒, “𝐇𝐨𝐰 𝐫*** 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐦𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐚𝐤𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧” https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-31313551 𝚃𝚑𝚎 𝚏𝚒𝚕𝚖 𝚠𝚊𝚜 𝚛𝚎𝚌𝚘𝚖𝚖𝚎𝚗𝚍𝚎𝚍 𝚋𝚢 𝚝𝚑𝚎 𝚙𝚛𝚘𝚐𝚛𝚊𝚖𝚖𝚎𝚛 𝚊𝚝 @tribeca 𝚊𝚕𝚘𝚗𝚐 𝚠𝚒𝚝𝚑 𝚘𝚏𝚏𝚒𝚌𝚒𝚊𝚕 𝚜𝚌𝚛𝚎𝚎𝚗𝚒𝚗𝚐𝚜 𝚊𝚝 @ifva_hk 𝚊𝚗𝚍 @wow.pakistan
Women are routinely silenced in Pakistan, said Afzal while speaking to SAMAA Digital. It is about time that we raise our voices against the issues that they face, he remarked.
People generally don’t listen to rape survivors and this is what we have tried to show in the movie, he added.
The short film has been showcased at a film festival in Hong Kong.
Afzal, a graduate of Lewis & Clark College, has already won many laurels for his award-winning short documentary The Survivor.